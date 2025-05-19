Council Advances Ranked Choice Voting for Local Elections

The Council voted 8-4 to advance a Home Rule Petition that would bring Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) to local elections. The proposal was introduced by Council President Louijeune and Councilors Mejia and Santana, and will now move to the Massachusetts Legislature for consideration.

Ranked Choice Voting is a system in which voters rank candidates in order of preference rather than selecting just one. In a single-winner election – like for Mayor or District City Councilor – if no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Ballots for that candidate are then redistributed to the next-highest ranked choice. This process continues until one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

In multi-winner races, such as for At-Large City Council seats, candidates are elected by reaching a vote threshold, and surplus votes are redistributed to help determine the remaining winners. This method ensures that elected officials reflect broader voter support and helps reduce the impact of vote-splitting. Under the proposed system, voters will be able to rank up to four candidates, including write-ins, for each contest.

“It’s straightforward. [...] We rank things everyday in life,” said Council President Louijeune, “Let’s say you have five people running in a race. There are four people who are dog lovers, and [one person] who is a cat lover. The people who are dog lovers end up splitting their vote among the different dog lovers and you end up getting the cat lover who wins, when it’s very clear in that district that the majority of residents, although they have different opinions of the type of dog, they prefer a dog. Ranked Choice Voting is making sure that we are able to build consensus.”

Councilor Mejia, a longtime advocate of voting reform, said: “For years we have been working to implement Ranked Choice Voting here in the City of Boston, and move forward with a shift that is rooted in the belief that our elections should reflect the full voices of our communities. […] This is how we build government that truly reflects the people.”

Because this is a Home Rule Petition, the Council’s vote does not immediately enact RCV. The measure must now be approved by the Massachusetts Legislature. If it passes, Boston voters will then see a question on an upcoming election ballot asking whether they accept Ranked Choice Voting for future municipal elections. If a majority of Boston voters approve the measure, it will take effect for any municipal election held at least one year after that vote.

“Ranked Choice Voting gives people more voice, more choice and more confidence in our elections,” said Councilor Santana. “It allows voters to fully express their preferences without fear of wasting their votes, and helps to ensure that the candidates who win truly reflect the diverse values and priorities of our communities.”

While the measure drew strong support from its sponsors, not all Councilors were convinced that Boston is ready to implement such a change. Councilor Flynn, who voted against the proposal, expressed concerns about the city’s preparedness and whether residents are asking for this reform in the first place.

“The Election Department pretty much told me that they don't want to see this implemented,” Councilor Flynn said during the Council meeting. “They don't believe now is the time to make such a dramatic, significant change to how people vote.”

Councilor Flynn cited issues from recent municipal elections – such as lighting failures and polling locations running out of ballots, requiring police to transport ballots – as signs that the city should focus on fixing its current voting infrastructure before adopting a new system.

“I would have a very difficult time explaining this process to my constituents in District 2,” he said. “Many of them don't speak English, many of them live in public housing, many of them are seniors, English Language Learners. […] I don't want to set us up for failure. That’s what we're doing.”

Councilor Murphy, who also voted against the measure, echoed concerns about accessibility and potential voter confusion. She argued that the existing voting system already works and that adding new layers of complexity could have unintended consequences for vulnerable populations.

“I do believe that our current system is simple, clear, and ensures that every vote counts,” Councilor Murphy said. “Adding Ranked Choice Voting would introduce unnecessary complexity to the process, confusing voters and potentially disenfranchising those already marginalized, particularly seniors and residents whose first language isn’t English.”

The passage of the Home Rule Petition marks the beginning of a longer process. Voters would not expect to see any developments for at least a year, potentially reshaping how residents engage with local democracy for years to come.