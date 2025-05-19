Traffic will be routed through Green River for barrier repair tomorrow

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be routing eastbound Interstate 80 traffic through Green River on Flaming Gorge way tomorrow, May 20, at 9 a.m. to repair and realign struck concrete barriers. In addition, maintenance crews will be working in the closure area to address and repair some potholes. The traffic detour will be in place for about 4-5 hours while crews repair the barrier. Once the work is completed, traffic will be moved back to the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel.

The legal load only restriction--which is 8 ft. 6 inch width—will remain on Interstate 80 traffic in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.