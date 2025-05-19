WYDOT motor grader vandalized on WYO 70 near Baggs

BAGGS, Wyo. – A Wyoming Department of Transportation motor grader was vandalized over the weekend on Wyoming Highway 70 near Baggs.

A concerned citizen reported the vandalism to an area Foreman.

Upon investigation, the damage included windows and lights shot out along with all six tires. The initial estimated damage in parts alone is between $10,000-$15,000. Replacing the windows and other repairs may take several weeks.

The motor grader was on a closed portion of WYO 70 at the time of the incident. WYDOT district 1 has two seasonally closed passages that open around the Memorial Day Weekend. Crews have been working on opening the passes since the beginning of the month.

Crews take advantage of the closure to address road maintenance before the busy summer season. That includes fixing guardrail, potholes, and a myriad of other maintenance issues before opening the seasonal closures. WYDOT also takes into account future weather forecasting before opening the passes. Spring storms bring snow and wind to the passes that can strand motorists.

“Current forecasting showed our maintainers storms coming in that would bring up to 10 inches of snow and 45 mph wind gusts, essentially blowing close the passes. When our equipment is damaged that is essential to open our passes, it delays the whole process”, Tim Morton, Maintenance Engineer explains.

Under Wyoming statute § 6-3-201 detailing property destruction and defacement, the damage to the motor grader is a felony level offence.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the vandalism. If anyone knows more information, please contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol at (307) 777-4321.