Widespread support for Governor’s proposal to fast-track water infrastructure

The project is receiving widespread support from leaders throughout the state. Here’s what they are saying:



Jennifer Pierre, General Manager, State Water Contractors: “Governor Newsom’s proposal marks a critical step in reducing barriers to innovation while creating efficiencies that will save time and billions of dollars as construction of the DCP moves forward.”

Deven Upadhyay, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California General Manager: “The governor’s proposal will expedite planning of the Delta Conveyance Project by removing costly, time-consuming and unnecessary administrative hurdles and uncertainties that are preventing a final decision on the project. Metropolitan’s board committed to fund the final phase of DCP planning last December. Today’s proposal should allow our board to consider whether to make a long-term investment in the DCP without delay, alongside consideration of other strategies to ensure Southern California has reliable and affordable water amid a changing climate.”

Darin Kasamoto, General Manager, San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District: “Our region depends heavily on water supplies from the State Water Project to meet daily needs and support our economy, but that supply is only as dependable as the infrastructure that delivers it. By removing costly delays and speeding up permitting, this proposal ensures we can modernize our water delivery system before climate impacts outpace our ability to respond.”

Valerie Pryor, Zone 7 Water Agency General Manager: “The State Water Project is vital to our community as it provides 70% of the water supply used to enhance the quality of life, economic vitality and environmental health to our region. We welcome this innovative approach to streamlining the approval process.”

Adnan Anabtawi, General Manager, Mojave Water Agency (MWA): “This project supports the investments we have already made in imported water, making its delivery to our region more resilient.”

Tony Estremera, Valley Water Board Chair: “We appreciate Governor Newsom’s strong support of the Delta Conveyance Project and his efforts to move it forward. About 40% of Santa Clara County’s water comes through the Delta, and climate change is putting that supply at risk. The Delta Conveyance Project would help the State Water Project adapt to changing conditions, making this water supply more reliable for our community and all of California.”

Palmdale Water District (PWD) General Manager Dennis D. LaMoreaux: “Palmdale relies on the State Water Project for over half of our annual water supply – a critical source that supplements our limited local groundwater and surface water. Without this water supply, we would be unable to meet the needs of our growing community, particularly during extended drought periods that strain our regional resources. Streamlining review and expediting the Delta Conveyance Project is a smart, forward-looking step to secure California’s water future.”

Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) Assistant General Manager Robert Cheng: “Actions by the Governor to reduce project delays and deliver the Delta Conveyance Project are timely and prudent. California’s primary water delivery system – the State Water Project – must be modernized to help secure California’s water future.”

Martin Milobar, Director for Kern County Water Agency and Chair for the Delta Conveyance Design and Construction Authority: “The State Water Project is fundamental infrastructure for the economy of Kern County and the food supply for the nation. Implementing processes that reduce costs while moving the Delta Conveyance Project forward is critical to maintaining a thriving agricultural industry in California. We cannot afford any more costly and unnecessary delays.”

Maria Gutzeit, Board President, Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors: “For decades, the Delta Conveyance Project has faced unnecessary red tape and lengthy, avoidable delays. The State Water Project provides critical water supplies to the Santa Clarita Valley, but it is clear that it must be modernized to ensure long-term reliability. We support Governor Newsom’s proposal to create efficiencies that will bring this important project closer to delivery and eliminate costly delays that are ultimately shouldered by ratepayers.”

Judy C. Huang, Alameda County Water District Board President: “The Governor’s proposal to streamline the Delta Conveyance Project is significant to advancing the project’s path forward. The State Water Project is an important part of ACWD’s water delivery system, serving 348,000 customers in the Tri-Cities and vital to millions of Californians. ”

Paul Ortega, Board President, Desert Water Agency: “The Delta Conveyance Project is key to securing a resilient, reliable water supply for California’s future. Ensuring the timely delivery of this important infrastructure will make our desert community and regions across the state more sustainable and protect our state’s primary water supply from the impacts of climate change and disruptions from earthquakes or levee failures.”

Charley Wilson, Executive Director, Southern California Water Coalition: “The science is clear: the ability of the State Water Project to reliably deliver water is declining, while demand continues to rise. Southern California stands to lose up to 10% of our water supply from the State Water Project if we don’t act now. The Delta Conveyance Project is our best path to offsetting those losses.”