Chic Shoots Photography Celebrates Grand Opening with Stylish Ribbon Cutting and Celebration in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chic Shoots Photography officially opened its doors in signature style, marking its grand opening with a vibrant ribbon cutting hosted by the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce. The event took place at the brand-new Chic Shoots Studios and featured champagne, light bites, and an energetic gathering of local business leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs.Founded by Bella Cagnetta, Chic Shoots Photography is a boutique studio specializing in editorial-style lifestyle, branding, and event photography. The brand has quickly gained attention for its elevated aesthetic, personalized approach, and bold visual storytelling.“It was such an incredible way to kick off this next chapter,” said Cagnetta. “Chic Shoots is about more than just taking photos —it’s about helping people show up boldly, beautifully, and authentically in their brand and life. Celebrating with our community was the perfect start.”Guests enjoyed a first look at the studio and had the opportunity to step in front of the camera with Bella herself, creating stylish and memorable photo moments. The ribbon cutting served as a celebration of entrepreneurship, creativity, and connection—core values that Chic Shoots proudly embodies both in its work and in the Scottsdale community.To learn more about Chic Shoots Photography or to book a session, visit: 🌐 chicshootsphotography.comMEDIA CONTACT:Bella Cagnettabella@chicshootsphotography.com

