KBF Design Gallery Wins Top Honors in Orlando Magazine’s 2025 Home Design Awards

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KBF Design Gallery, a premier design-to-build remodeling firm based in Central Florida, is proud to announce its stellar performance in the 2025 Orlando Magazine Home Design Awards For the fourth consecutive year, KBF Design Gallery has claimed first place in the Remodeling Company and General Contractor categories, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the region’s home design and renovation industry.In addition to these top honors, KBF Design Gallery also earned second place in the Interior Design, Kitchen Design Showroom, and Cabinet Showroom categories, as well as third place in the Tile Showroom category. These accolades underscore the firm’s commitment to excellence across a wide range of design and remodeling disciplines.Adding to the year’s achievements, KBF Design Gallery recently placed first in the prestigious Central Florida Parade of Homes and also received Florida Design magazine’s coveted Seaglass Award for Design. These awards highlight the firm’s dedication to crafting beautiful, functional spaces that reflect the unique vision of each client.“We are truly honored to be recognized by Orlando Magazine and the community we serve,” said Adam Vellequette, co-owner and co-principal of KBF Design Gallery. “Winning these awards for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. We’re deeply grateful to our clients, our talented staff, and the Central Florida community for their trust and support.”Ashley Sheaffer, co-owner and co-principal, added, “These awards inspire us to continue raising the bar in design and remodeling. We couldn’t achieve this level of success without the dedication of our incredible team and the loyalty of our clients. Thank you to Orlando Magazine readers and our wonderful community for recognizing our efforts and voting for us.”Celebrating over 21 years of exceptional service in Central Florida, KBF Design Gallery is known for its turnkey home renovations, quality materials, expert installation, and outstanding client care. These awards reflect the firm’s unwavering commitment to excellence in every aspect of its work. In 2024, KBF expanded its service area to cover the Volusia County beach towns of New Smyrna, Ponce Inlet and Ormond Beach, and home transformations are already underway in those communities.For more information about KBF Design Gallery, visit KBFDesignGallery.com or call the showroom at (407) 830-7703.

