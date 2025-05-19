Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,034 in the last 365 days.

Armstrong signs remaining bills, uses vetoes to protect budgeting process, executive authority

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today signed the remaining bills from the 2025 legislative session while also using his line-item veto authority on portions of six bills.

“From the start of this session, we struck a collaborative tone with the Legislature, and North Dakotans ultimately came out the winners with historic property tax relief, major infrastructure investments and game-changing legislation to limit cellphone distractions in our schools,” Armstrong said. “Through limited use of my line-item veto authority, we’ve reduced spending, protected the integrity of the budgeting process and preserved executive branch authority to ensure that state government remains efficient and transparent.”

The 69th Legislative Assembly convened Jan. 7 and adjourned May 3. Armstrong had 15 business days to sign bills delivered to the Governor’s Office within the last three days of session.

Lawmakers sent a total of 601 bills to the governor’s desk for consideration. Armstrong signed 597 bills, including six bills that contained a total of seven line-item partial vetoes. Four bills were vetoed in their entirety.

Following are links to the line-item veto messages: HB 1003, HB 1019, SB 2001, SB 2004, SB 2014, SB 2018.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Armstrong signs remaining bills, uses vetoes to protect budgeting process, executive authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more