Armstrong signs remaining bills, uses vetoes to protect budgeting process, executive authority

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today signed the remaining bills from the 2025 legislative session while also using his line-item veto authority on portions of six bills.

“From the start of this session, we struck a collaborative tone with the Legislature, and North Dakotans ultimately came out the winners with historic property tax relief, major infrastructure investments and game-changing legislation to limit cellphone distractions in our schools,” Armstrong said. “Through limited use of my line-item veto authority, we’ve reduced spending, protected the integrity of the budgeting process and preserved executive branch authority to ensure that state government remains efficient and transparent.”

The 69th Legislative Assembly convened Jan. 7 and adjourned May 3. Armstrong had 15 business days to sign bills delivered to the Governor’s Office within the last three days of session.

Lawmakers sent a total of 601 bills to the governor’s desk for consideration. Armstrong signed 597 bills, including six bills that contained a total of seven line-item partial vetoes. Four bills were vetoed in their entirety.

Following are links to the line-item veto messages: HB 1003, HB 1019, SB 2001, SB 2004, SB 2014, SB 2018.