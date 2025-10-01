Armstrong, Strinden stress importance of state-tribal partnerships in meeting with MHA Nation leaders

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden and state agency representatives met today with leaders and members of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation, discussing challenges, opportunities, and shared priorities for state-tribal relations.

The visit was part of the governor’s commitment to strengthen state-tribal partnerships and visit all five tribal nations in North Dakota during his first year in office. Armstrong met with Turtle Mountain officials in July and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate last month.

Armstrong thanked MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox for hosting the state delegation and for his commitment to true collaboration between the state and tribes.

“Our goal with these events isn’t just to be here and show that we’re here. Our goal is to find action items … and build up those partnerships and find a way that we can add value,” Armstrong said. “We want to make progress. We want to figure out where we can work together.”

Fox highlighted the tribes’ recent investment in infrastructure and economic development as foundational to tribal members’ prosperity. He noted MHA Nation accounts for about 3% of total U.S. oil production and has plans for gas capture, power generation and other projects.

“We’re proud that you took the time to come here, government to government, and to sit down and talk about very important issues that impact all of us,” Fox said. “What we do impacts the state. What the state does impacts us.”

Armstrong and Strinden began the visit by joining Fox on a tour of MHA’s new NG2 Greenhouse, which encompasses over 141,000 square feet and will produce up to 1.8 million pounds of fresh produce a year including lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, strawberries and cabbage. Fox highlighted the tribes’ progress toward self-sustainability, saying, “We’re building our future with our own initiative, with our own strength.”

At 4 Bears Casino in New Town, Armstrong, Strinden and several Cabinet leaders met with tribal leaders, state legislators and others to discuss challenges and opportunities including economic development, gaming, public safety jurisdiction, emergency management and substance abuse treatment and recovery. The day also included tours of the tribe’s emergency operations center, Elbowoods Memorial Health Center campus and tribal headquarters.

The North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission is facilitating the visits to introduce the new administration to tribal nations and build stronger relationships and effective partnerships.

Strinden noted the state and MHA Nation have shared priorities including education, workforce development, health care and strong communities.

“MHA has a strong presence in energy, gaming and agribusiness, which contribute to the economic strength of ND, and we commend the Nation’s ongoing investments in infrastructure, health care and cultural revitalization,” she said.

The MHA Nation, also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes, is located on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in west-central North Dakota and consists of over 1 million acres in McLean, Mountrail, Dunn, McKenzie, Mercer and Ward counties.