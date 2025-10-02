North Dakota hosts inaugural Governor’s Workforce Summit to advance statewide workforce strategy

BISMARCK, N.D. – More than 100 workforce leaders from across North Dakota gathered Thursday at the Bismarck State College Advanced Technology Center for the inaugural Governor’s Workforce Summit, a first-of-its-kind event convened by the North Dakota Department of Commerce and hosted by Gov. Kelly Armstrong.

The summit marked a pivotal moment in the state’s commitment to strengthening its workforce ecosystem. With more than 80 workforce development programs currently in place, the event served as a launchpad for deeper collaboration, strategic alignment and innovation in workforce readiness.

Gov. Armstrong opened the summit with a fireside chat outlining his vision for a unified, responsive workforce system. He emphasized the importance of aligning state efforts to meet the needs of both employers and job seekers in a rapidly evolving labor market.

“North Dakota’s future depends on our ability to adapt, collaborate and lead,” Armstrong said. “This summit is about more than programs, it’s about people. We’re building a skilled workforce that fuels North Dakota’s economy and ensures every North Dakotan can thrive.”

The morning continued with a panel discussion, “Actioning Our Shared Vision,” moderated by Commerce Deputy Commissioner and Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. Subcabinet leaders shared how their agencies are aligning efforts to implement strategic workforce priorities and strengthen cross-sector collaboration.

“We’re breaking down silos and building bridges,” Ralston Howe said. “This summit is a catalyst for aligning our efforts and creating a unified vision for workforce development that meets the needs of both employers and job seekers.”

Attendees participated in round table discussions focused on in-demand occupations, future-ready skills and innovative approaches to workforce engagement. The summit also highlighted success stories from across the state and encouraged leaders to share ideas and forge new partnerships.

“This was one of the most energizing workforce events I’ve ever attended,” said University of North Dakota Executive Director of Economic Development Cortnee Jensen. “It’s clear that North Dakota is serious about leading the nation in workforce innovation. For higher education, we must align with industry needs, drive innovation, and help shape a shared vision for the future of work.”

The event concluded with a closing keynote from Glenn Davidson, chief of staff to the president at Marymount University, who shared insights on national workforce trends and the importance of aligning education with evolving labor market needs.

For more information about North Dakota’s workforce initiatives, visit https://www.commerce.nd.gov/workforce.