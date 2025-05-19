Fertility Institute of San Diego Joins 2025 San Diego Walk of Hope to Support Infertility Awareness

Fertility Institute of San Diego

Empowering families and raising awareness by walking in solidarity with the infertility community in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the bright California sun, the 2025 San Diego Walk of Hope brought together hundreds of individuals, families, and care providers to honor the emotional journey of infertility. Fertility Institute of San Diego (FISD) was proud to stand among them, offering support, education, and heartfelt encouragement to a community united in hope.

Hosted by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, the San Diego Walk of Hope is more than just a fundraiser—it's a national movement to ensure that no one facing infertility walks alone. The event, which coincided with National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), symbolized resilience, connection, and a collective call for change.

“Every journey is different, but no one should have to walk it in silence,” said Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, Founder and Medical Director of Fertility Institute of San Diego. “Events like this remind us that community and hope are powerful forms of medicine.”

FISD’s participation included a vibrant booth filled with free fertility resources, personalized consultation opportunities, and real-time conversations with clinic staff. Attendees stopped by to share their stories, ask questions about IVF, surrogacy, in-house egg donor program, and PRP for diminished ovarian reserve, and learn more about FISD’s uniquely personalized care model.

The clinic’s involvement in the San Diego Walk of Hope reinforces its mission to provide:

One-on-one care with Dr. Hosseinzadeh at every step of the patient journey

Inclusive treatment options for all family types, including LGBTQ+ and single parents

Transparent education to help patients make empowered fertility decisions

Affordable, accessible treatment paths supported by flexible financing

The event marked several meaningful moments, including conversations with past and current patients, shared stories of hope and healing, and a renewed commitment to normalize infertility conversations within the broader public.

Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples globally, yet it remains widely misunderstood and stigmatized. FISD’s involvement in community-centered events like the San Diego Walk of Hope is a key part of its effort to change that.

“Infertility isn’t a diagnosis to hide from—it’s a chapter in your story,” said Dr. Hosseinzadeh. “And like all powerful stories, you don’t have to write it alone.”

What’s Next?

Fertility Institute of San Diego continues to support the community year-round through:

Complimentary virtual consultations with Dr. Hosseinzadeh

Comprehensive fertility evaluations and treatment plans

Guidance on IVF, third-party reproduction, and fertility preservation

A compassionate team that prioritizes connection, clarity, and care

For those ready to explore their fertility options, FISD invites you to schedule a complimentary consultation and take the next step with confidence.

About Fertility Institute of San Diego

Founded and led by double board-certified reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, Fertility Institute of San Diego is a boutique fertility clinic offering cutting-edge treatments in a personalized, compassionate setting. With over 25 years of experience, FISD specializes in IVF, egg donation, surrogacy, gender selection, and LGBTQ+ family building. The clinic is committed to providing individualized care in a supportive environment where patients are seen, heard, and empowered.

