4Kira4Dads Hosts 'IT’S GAME TIME!' Event to Empower Fathers in Maternal Health Advocacy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Kira4Moms is proud to announce “IT’S GAME TIME!,” an in-person event presented by its groundbreaking fatherhood initiative, 4Kira4Dads: Paternal Centers of Excellence (PCOE). Scheduled for Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PST, this energizing gathering is designed to equip fathers with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to support their partners during pregnancy and childbirth.This event is made possible with support from HOPE for Georgia Moms, reinforcing a shared mission to protect mothers and strengthen families through engaged, informed fatherhood.About the Event:“IT’S GAME TIME!” will bring fathers together for powerful conversations, peer learning, and real-time coaching on how to be active, confident partners in maternal health. Participants will leave with a better understanding of how to advocate in healthcare settings and the practical ways to show up during pregnancy, delivery, and beyond.Our presenters include:Leslie Farrington, MD, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Black Coalition for Safe MotherhoodEmmitt Henry, Communications Director, Black Coalition for Safe MotherhoodDanielle Allen, Birth/Postpartum Doula, Atlanta Birth Center Community Engagement CoordinatorEvent Details:Saturday, May 24, 202510:00 AM – 12:00 PM PSTAtlanta Birth Center, 1 Baltimore PL NW, Atlanta, GA 30308Lunch will be provided, and transportation is available. To arrange transportation, please contact Valerie Garcia at vgarcia@4kira4moms.com.Free registration at Eventbrite About 4Kira4Dads:An initiative of 4Kira4Moms, 4Kira4Dads: Paternal Centers of Excellence provides father-focused spaces ("locker rooms") that deliver healing, education, and advocacy training. From awareness to action, the program empowers dads to play an essential role in improving maternal outcomes. Learn more at 4Kira4Dads.com

