Performance Horse 'Bruce' Returns to the Show Arena Following VetStem Cell Therapy for Navicular Bursa Injury

Bruce, a performance horse, returned to the show arena following treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy by Dr. Martin Gardner of Western Performance Equine.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce, a high-performing equine athlete, is back in the show arena thanks to VetStem Cell Therapy and the expert care of Dr. Martin Gardner of Western Performance Equine. The gelding was diagnosed with microtears in his deep digital flexor tendons of both front limbs due to imbalanced shoeing, which resulted in damage to the navicular bursa in both front coffin joints.

To treat Bruce’s injury, Dr. Gardner recommended VetStem Cell Therapy. As an experienced provider, Dr. Gardner has been using VetStem’s services since 2005 and has treated over 500 horses with their own stem cells. Stem cells are powerful regenerative cells that can differentiate into various tissue types. They have been shown to reduce pain and inflammation, restore range of motion, and promote the regeneration of tendons, ligaments, and joint tissues.

VetStem has been a pioneer in veterinary regenerative medicine since 2004. The first animal treated with VetStem Cell Therapy was a horse, and to date, over 6,500 horses have received treatment with a high return to performance rate. According to survey results from horse owners, 76% of horses returned to full work at their prior level after treatment for suspensory ligament injuries, 77% after treatment for tendon injuries, and 57% following treatment for joint disease.

To begin the VetStem process, fat tissue was harvested from Bruce’s tailhead in a minimally invasive procedure. The tissue was aseptically packaged and shipped overnight to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. Once received, VetStem lab technicians processed the fat to isolate and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells. Four injectable doses of Bruce’s own stem cells were shipped to Dr. Gardner and one dose was administered into each front coffin joint, the right front navicular bursa, as well as an intra-arterial perfusion to both the left and right front limbs.

As an accomplished performance horse, Bruce and his owner were eager to return to the show arena—and with the help of VetStem Cell Therapy, they did just that. His owner shared, “It was a slow process of rebuilding his strength and fitness, but we have been back in the show pen since. I am so grateful to have a few extra vials as well, in case I ever need them again.”

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

