All student enrollments must be exited from the Maine Department of Education State Synergy system on or before June 30, 2024. This includes students who are attending year-round programs.
Exiting students, either manually or via upload, with the most up-to-date code, will help to ensure that fall reports are accurate. This can specifically impact graduation and dropout reporting for fall collections.
Information about exit codes for specific situations can be found on the Synergy Instructions webpage under the Data Dictionaries for Student Exit.
Resources:
Questions about exiting student enrollments from State Synergy can be submitted by emailing MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or by calling 207-624-6896.
Related
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Procedures for End-of-Year Exiting of Students from State Synergy
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.