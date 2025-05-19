Procedures for End-of-Year Exiting of Students from State Synergy

All student enrollments must be exited from the Maine Department of Education State Synergy system on or before June 30, 2024. This includes students who are attending year-round programs.

Exiting students, either manually or via upload, with the most up-to-date code, will help to ensure that fall reports are accurate. This can specifically impact graduation and dropout reporting for fall collections.

Information about exit codes for specific situations can be found on the Synergy Instructions webpage under the Data Dictionaries for Student Exit.

Resources:

Questions about exiting student enrollments from State Synergy can be submitted by emailing MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or by calling 207-624-6896.