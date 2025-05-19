Margaret Richardson and Karen Mostes-Withrow Join GO2 for Lung Cancer Board of Directors

New members bring bold leadership and lived experience to accelerate progress for the lung cancer community

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) proudly announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Margaret Richardson, chief corporate affairs officer at GoFundMe, and Karen Mostes-Withrow, a seasoned operations leader and 17-year lung cancer survivor. Both bring a wealth of professional expertise and personal commitment to propelling meaningful change for everyone affected by lung cancer.“We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Margaret and Karen to our board of directors,” said GO2’s President and CEO, Laurie Ambrose. “Margaret’s visionary leadership in corporate affairs, paired with Karen’s deep-rooted commitment to our mission as both a survivor and long-time supporter, represent the very best of what we strive for—impact, compassion, and a relentless drive to confront lung cancer.”Richardson brings decades of experience in corporate affairs, policy, and strategic communications. She is passionate about amplifying the power of storytelling to drive social good. Richardson's distinguished career includes leadership roles at Apple and Airbnb, and service in the U.S. Department of Justice as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. Her breadth of public and private sector experience will be instrumental as GO2 continues to scale its advocacy and awareness efforts.Mostes-Withrow joins the board following a nearly four-decade career in venture capital operations, where she worked alongside the founder of one of Silicon Valley’s pioneering VC firms. She is a dedicated community leader and long-time GO2 volunteer, best known for her contributions to the Simply the Best Gala and service on the National Ambassador Council. As a lung cancer survivor, Mostes-Withrow brings invaluable insight and experience to GO2’s leadership.“Margaret and Karen each bring a unique and powerful voice to our board,” said GO2’s Board Chair Adrienne Halper. “Margaret’s leadership experience at these innovative organizations will help expand GO2’s impact and reach, while Karen’s long-standing dedication to our community and perspective as a survivor ensure that our mission remains rooted in the research that we advance and the community that we support.”About GO2 for Lung CancerGO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival and quality of life for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information, visit go2.org, Facebook (@GO2forLungCancer), Instagram, X (formerly Twitter, @go2forlungcancr), and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.