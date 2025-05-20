Goodguys Rod & Custom Heads to Dover Motor Speedway for the 2nd Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals, May 30 & 31

Join the hot rodding good times at the Goodguys 2nd Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals presented by R&M Performance, May 30 & 31! Cool cars, cool people and good times will be had at the Goodguys 2nd Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals presented by R&M Performance. The best cars from the east coast region will be on hand! Take in the exciting racing action during the Goodguys Autocross all weekend! Show participants get the chance to drive their classic on the Monster Mile!

Vintage cars and trucks will pack the Monster Mile infield in Dover, Delaware, for the Goodguys 2nd Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals on May 30 & 31

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of “America’s Favorite Car Show” is looking forward to returning to the historic Dover Motor Speedway for the 2nd Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals presented by R&M Performance on May 30 & 31.Vintage cars and trucks from 1999 and earlier will fill the infield of the Monster Mile for two days of gearhead fun with the best hot rods, muscle cars, classic cruisers and trick trucks in the northeast region! A special treat for registered participants is the opportunity to drive their cars around the high banked one-mile race track on Friday evening!Over 1,500 collectible cars are expected to fill the high banked oval and Goodguys will be choosing over 75 special awards including a Muscle Car, Custom Rod, Truck of the Year Early, and Muscle Machine for Finalist positions in their coveted “Top 12 of the Year” awards program presented by BASF. Pro builder Mark Giambalvo of Creative Rod and Kustom will also be on hand to select their Top 10 Builders Choice rides of the weekend.There’s plenty of racing excitement taking place both days on the Goodguys AutoCross track as drivers put their skills and car’s performance to the test around a tight race course with the goal of qualifying for Saturday afternoon’s Monster Mile Shootout. After the Shootout, the event culminates at 4:44pm with a parade of all the award winning vehicles!The family friendly event offers plenty of fun for the kids including a chance to make and take a model car courtesy of Auto World along with free games and crafts to enjoy in the Family Fun Zone. There will also be live music and a Manufacturers Midway to check out the latest hot rod parts and equipment.The Goodguys 2nd Grundy Insurance Nationals presented by R&M Performance is an event you do not want to miss! For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/man WHAT: Goodguys 2nd Grundy Insurance Nationals presented by R&M PerformanceWHERE: Dover Motor Speedway, 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901WHEN: May 30 & 31, Friday/Saturday 8am – 6pmTICKET INFO: Go to http://www.good-guys.com/man , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Photo Assets

Goodguys 2nd Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals Presented by R&M Performance

