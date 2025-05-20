Z Turf Equipment Launches New Signature Series Video Featuring Modern Lawn & Tree Care

(left to right) Brad, Jeff and Brett Roberts Since every Modern Lawn team member is a crew of one, they rely on advanced equipment to maximize each worker's productivity. Brad Roberts concentrates on the job at hand.

Family-owned lawn care service strives to treat customers like extended family

That’s what I enjoy –– making the customer happy and doing a job I can be proud of.” — Brad Roberts, owner, Modern Lawn & Tree Care

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Z Turf Equipment has launched a new episode of its Signature Stories video series featuring Brighton, MI contractor, Modern Lawn & Tree Care.

Signature Series episodes offer a look inside the day-to-day operations of some of the top lawn care professionals across the country that are using Z Turf Equipment lawn care machines and Exmark mowers to take their businesses to the next level.

Modern Lawn & Tree Care is a family operation, founded in 2003 by lawn care industry veteran, Jeff Roberts. Together with his sons Brett and Brad, Roberts works hard to treat each of his customers like family.

“With our company, it’s just like a big family,” Jeff Roberts said. “We can pass that onto our customers, treating them like they’re family as well.”

Brett Roberts said that attitude extends to the services Modern Lawn & Tree Care provides.

“We’re big on quality,” Brett said. “We want to care for those lawns and treat them like they’re our own lawns.”

According to Brad Roberts, one advantage Modern Lawn & Tree has is the equipment it chooses. The company has been using Z-Spray spreader sprayers since 2011.

“The Z-Spray allows us to provide a really high quality of service for our customers,” Brad said. “It’s a really good feeling when we can service a property for that long and know that customers really have the confidence in what we’re doing out there.

“That’s what I enjoy –– making the customer happy and doing a job I can be proud of.”

Because each member of the Modern Lawn & Tree crew is a team of one on the job site, they’re always looking for equipment that can maximize the productivity of a single worker. Since each team member runs the same mix of equipment, it’s easy to evaluate the performance of the machines, including how they work for various employees.

Exmark and Z Turf Equipment Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said the Signature Stories video series highlights the persistence, perspective and skills lawn care professionals must possess to run a profitable, sustainable business.

“All of us at Z Turf Equipment and Exmark are honored to work with many of the best landscape professionals across the country, and we see how hard they work,” Briggs said. “That’s why we’re committed to building the lawn care equipment and commercial mowers they need to finish jobs faster, so they can do more each day.

Whether it’s the next evolution of an established product, or an all-new innovation, we are focused on giving customers a distinct competitive advantage.”

View each of the new Exmark Signature Stories videos on the Exmark Backyard Life website. There, you can also view additional Backyard Life content, including Backyard Smart, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Living Rural, and Prime Cuts.

# # #

About Z Turf Equipment

Z Turf Equipment is part of the Exmark family of products and is a leading manufacturer of commercial lawn care equipment for landscape professionals. The company’s line of spreader sprayers and aerators are designed to help customers increase productivity and profitability. With their innovative designs, Z Turf Equipment strives to produce lawn care tools that offer unique value to commercial users. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at ZTurfEquipment.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Signature Stories: Modern Lawn & Tree Care

