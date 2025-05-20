Surge for Water and Soapbox Celebrate 1 Million Bars of Soap Milestone

A transformative partnership uplifting communities while redefining hygiene access and economic opportunity in Uganda and Haiti

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge for Water , a global women-led, community driven nonprofit dedicated to providing sustainable water plus sanitation, hygiene (WASH), and menstrual health solutions, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing partnership with personal care brand Soapbox : more than 1 million bars of soap have now been produced and distributed to communities in Uganda and Haiti.This milestone reflects more than just numbers—it marks a ripple effect of transformation driven by local ownership, gender equity, and deep collaboration. Since the partnership began in 2021, Soapbox and Surge for Water have:● Produced and distributed 1,065,574 bars of soap● Trained 6,262 people in soap-making● Educated 11,048 students on critical handwashing and hygiene practices● Supported the creation of 50 formal soap-making businesses and countless informal venturesWith Soapbox’s renewed commitment for 2025, the collaboration will produce an additional 500,224 bars of soap, continuing to strengthen hygiene infrastructure and economic opportunity in the regions that need it most.“This partnership goes far beyond soap,” said Shilpa Alva, Founder and Executive Director of Surge for Water. “It’s about restoring health, enabling education, and driving economic empowerment. By training women and supporting community-based businesses, we’re building solutions that are equitable and lasting.”Surge’s approach centers on women because they are the primary caretakers of water and hygiene in their communities, and they bear the greatest burden when access is lacking. Yet too often, they’re excluded from the decisions that shape their lives. Surge invests in women as leaders, entrepreneurs, and advocates—offering vocational training, leadership opportunities, and safe spaces—so that every solution advances gender equity and strengthens entire communities.“We believe in solutions that stay rooted in community,” said David Simnick, CEO & Co-Founder of Soapbox. “By partnering with Surge for Water, we’re able to go beyond products and invest in local soap makers, small businesses, and the women driving real change where it’s needed most.”By collaborating with local governments, grassroots organizations, and partners like Soapbox, Surge ensures that all water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) initiatives are locally owned, culturally relevant, and deeply impactful. This community-centered model is a powerful alternative to large-scale nonprofits—offering donors a deeply personal and meaningful way to support transformative change at the grassroots level.This joint effort contributes directly to goal six of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals—clean water and sanitation for all—and is part of Surge’s larger commitment to reach 1 million people across 10 districts by 2030.To get engaged with helping provide sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions to those most in need, engage with Surge for Water by visiting surgeforwater.org ###About Surge for WaterSurge for Water is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing sustainable, community-led solutions for safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health in historically underserved communities across the world. Surge prioritizes women-led initiatives to create impactful solutions that uplift entire communities. These efforts lead to lasting improvements in education, health, and well-being for generations to come. To learn more visit: https://surgeforwater.org About SoapboxSoapbox is on a mission to empower consumers to change the world through everyday, quality purchases. For each thoughtfully crafted Soapbox product that is purchased, the company donates a bar of soap to communities in need, either stateside to shelters and food pantries or abroad to their nonprofit aid partners. The company has donated more than 40 million bars of soap to date. Soapbox's vitamin and antioxidant-rich personal care line includes award-winning hair & body care products. Crafted with nourishing blends of oils, vitamins and extracts, Soapbox products are always cruelty-free and vegan, hair color safe, and free of parabens, harsh sulfates and silicone. Soapbox products are currently available nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.soapbox.co

