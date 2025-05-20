HealthLink Dimensions Earns World-Class Net Promoter Score

HealthLink's NPS Surpasses Industry Expectations and Cements Loyalty Leadership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthLink Dimensions, a provider of privacy-safe healthcare data solutions and targeted multichannel marketing services, announced today that it has achieved an industry-best Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 79. This score places HealthLink Dimensions among the top-performing technology companies in the United States, on par with global brands such as Apple, Amazon, and Starbucks.“We are thrilled to have achieved such a high NPS score, placing us among the top technology companies in the U.S.” said Amar Duggasani, CEO of HealthLink. “This accomplishment reflects our unwavering focus, ongoing R&D investments in our data and products, and, most importantly, HealthLink’s customer-first culture. We sincerely thank our customers for their trust and appreciation, and we remain committed to upholding that trust.”This milestone highlights HealthLink Dimensions' unwavering commitment to data accuracy, client responsiveness, and strategic support in an industry where precision and performance are critical.NPS Leadership in a High-Stakes IndustryA score of 79 is rare across any vertical. In healthcare data and marketing, it is even more exceptional. HealthLink Dimensions achieves this by combining rigorous 4X-verified email validation, real-time engagement insights from over 10 million annual emails deployed to healthcare professionals, and continuous data enrichment from more than 500 sources. Clients rely on HealthLink not only for data accuracy but also for dependable execution. HealthLink has processes and teams in place to deliver on these promises and commitments, ensuring timely responses and campaigns that launch exactly as planned. This reliability is a key factor behind the trust and loyalty reflected in our NPS.Client Satisfaction Backed by Unmatched Retention and ServiceAlongside this leading NPS score, HealthLink Dimensions has sustained a 95 percent client retention rate. Clients cite the company’s consistency in delivering accurate, multi-verified data, responsive campaign support, and outcome-driven guidance as key factors in long-term partnerships.Each client is supported by a dedicated Client Experience Manager who manages onboarding, integrations, and campaign execution. This model ensures continuity, personalized strategy, and accountability at every stage.Elevating Healthcare Marketing OutcomesHealthLink Dimensions’ suite of services empowers hospitals, health insurers, and pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to reach the right healthcare professionals with unmatched precision. From email licensing and deployment to fully managed programmatic and social campaigns, clients benefit from clean data, strategic execution, and full-funnel reporting, including physician-level insights.Whether executing product launches, driving provider engagement, or enhancing network directory accuracy, HealthLink Dimensions delivers measurable value with every campaign.HealthLink Dimensions is a market leader in privacy-safe healthcare data and targeted marketing solutions. Seamless execution across email, programmatic, and social campaigns is ensured by the direct support of a Client Experience Manager. The company’s 4X-verified provider database, email deployment services, programmatic advertising, and strategic support help clients engage healthcare professionals with precision and confidence.

