HealthLink Dimensions collaborates with Doceree to elevate HCP segmentation and targeting with Marketplace integration

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthLink Dimensions is excited to announce its data offerings on Marketplace , powered by Doceree , a cutting-edge platform for healthcare marketers featuring advanced HCP segmentation, precision targeting, and seamless integration options. This new service, which is specifically designed for healthcare providers, was successfully launched at Digital Pharma East in Philadelphia just weeks ago. It enables users to explore and test data strategies without long-term commitments, ensuring optimized omnichannel campaigns with transparent costs and audience insights.By using HealthLink Dimensions’ data on Marketplace, advertisers will be able to build, access and utilize the most relevant audiences possible for their campaigns to drive HCP engagement. As a charter Marketplace member, HealthLink Dimensions is excited to help deliver Marketplace to advertisers and grant them the accessibility to reach an unparalleled number of US MD, DO, NP, and PA providers.What sets HealthLink Dimensions apart is its highly accurate and privacy-safe healthcare provider data, sourced from nearly 500 channels. HealthLink data is continuously updated through real-time validation. Feedback loops include over 10 million client emails sent annually and 1 million HCP Today newsletters deployed each month.Alliance/BPA Worldwide certification and third-party audits ensure data reliability, while detailed provider profiles enable precise, targeted campaigns. Ongoing updates ensure healthcare marketers reach the right audience, solidifying HealthLink Dimensions as a trusted leader in data solutions. By selecting HealthLink Dimensions on Marketplace, marketers will be able to target nearly every MD, DO, NP, and PA in the US market.Expressing his excitement on becoming a part of Marketplace, Amar Duggasani, CEO, HealthLink Dimensions, said “HealthLink is excited to bring our industry leading HCP audience data to HCP Marketplace by Doceree. We are confident that the depth and breadth of HCP data attributes and audience reach will deliver tremendous ROAS to Marketplace’s customers.”Julius Ramirez, SVP & GM, Product & Partnerships, Doceree, further added, “Having HealthLink Dimensions join our robust data platform, Marketplace, as a data partner is a tremendous step forward for us. This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide brands and agencies with a comprehensive, ready-to-deploy data solution that meets their evolving needs, helping them drive more efficient and targeted healthcare marketing campaigns.”About HealthLink DimensionsHealthLink Dimensions delivers data-driven solutions and real-time insights for healthcare provider marketing. Their 4X-verified database, covering both physicians and allied providers, enables precise targeting for email campaigns, programmatic ads, and more. By maintaining direct provider relationships through clinical news, newsletters, and job boards, HealthLink Dimension supplies healthcare marketers with 100% privacy-compliant marketing data, technology, and research.Learn more: www.HealthLinkDimensions.com About DocereeLeading the way in making HCP-patient conversations richer and more meaningful through patented, responsive technology, Doceree addresses both current and emerging challenges for healthcare and life sciences organizations in HCP-patient engagement, particularly where digital and technological advancements play a crucial role. Doceree leverages its patented technology to ensure that HCP-patient conversations and interactions are more meaningful, richer, and outcome-oriented.Learn more: www.doceree.com

