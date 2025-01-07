New Survey Results Reveal How to Best Reach Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants

HealthLink Dimensions Publishes Findings From Its 2024 Communications Preferences Research Study Of Physician Extenders

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based HealthLink Dimensions , which has the nation’s largest audited healthcare provider database, announced the release of its 2024 report about the communication preferences of nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs), collectively known as “physician extenders.” The second installation of this annual research study was compiled data from more than 360 NPs and PAs across the country and provides pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospitals and health systems, and other healthcare enterprises with valuable insights about the most effective ways to connect with advanced practice providers serving on the front lines of patient care.Advanced practice providers are critical decision-makers in today’s healthcare environment, making them a key audience for healthcare marketers seeking to drive meaningful engagement. “With never-ending demand for healthcare services and a physician shortage in the U.S., the role of advanced practice providers has grown increasingly important" said Amar Duggasani, CEO of HealthLink Dimensions. "Nurse practitioners and physician handle many responsibilities once reserved for physicians, such as writing prescriptions and referring patients for hospital or specialty services. That means healthcare marketers who want to influence prescription choices and referral behavior must have a clear understanding how to best reach NPs and PAs.”The 2024 report gathers information about a variety of topics, including their media consumption habits, most-valued information sources, and attitudes about social media. After reviewing and analyzing the data, HealthLink Dimensions identified critical takeaways for healthcare marketers to consider when developing their communications strategies. Among those takeaways, nurse practitioners and physician assistants write as many prescriptions and make as many referrals as their physician colleagues. They increasingly work in specialty care vs. primary care than they have in years past and they overwhelmingly prefer email as the best way to get their attention.The 2024 survey also showed growing value for digital advertising and the importance of including digital media in multi-channel marketing strategies to maximize reach and advertising spend. NPs and PAs are seeking a wide variety of information, from continuing education opportunities and the latest pharmaceutical innovations to what healthcare facilities excel in the delivery of specialty care. For marketers striving to engage this influential audience of decision-makers, prioritizing the timely and strategic delivery of this information is essential.The Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants Communications Preferences Report follows HealthLink Dimensions’ release of the 2024 Physician Communications Report , which analyzed doctors’ communications preferences.About HealthLink DimensionsHealthLink Dimensions is the nation’s top choice for healthcare provider data used by hospitals, life sciences, and health insurers, including 11 of the 15 largest pharmaceutical companies. The company helps clients connect and digitally engage with healthcare providers using the nation’s largest database of its kind – sourced from multiple resources and audited by third-party verifier, Alliance/BPA Worldwide. HealthLink Dimensions is a leader in 4X-validated data, cross-verifying email addresses through three independent channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.