Vielight and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Photo Biomodulation Devices for VA, DoD

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 05/20/2025 Pensacola, FL – LovellGovernment Services and Vielight, a leading provider of photo biomodulation devices, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Vielight’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.Under this partnership, Lovell will act as Vielight’s SDVOSB vendor, enabling federal healthcare providers to procure Vielight’s advanced wearable PBM devices through established contracting systems. After 10 years working with VA clinical researchese devices have undergone rigorous safety testing in the areas of traumatic brain injury (TBI), post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) conditions that disproportionately affects veterans and military personnel. Preliminary clinical studies show promising results, and Vielight devices are already being utilized in a VA program.This simple to use solution will allow veterans to administer their own therapy at home promising to reduce in clinic visits and reducing cost of care.“Vielight’s cutting-edge PBM technology has the potential to significantly enhance the care and quality of life for veterans, particularly those recovering from TBI,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “Our partnership aligns with our mission to bring innovative solutions to the federal healthcare sector while supporting SDVOSB procurement goals.”As Vielight’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Vielight is available on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and GSA Advantage. Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."Our partnership with Vielight enables us to bring innovative Photo biomodulation technology to the VA, enhancing the care and support we provide to veterans and improving their overall well-being.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Lovell Government Services to expand access to Vielight’s PBM devices,” said Dr. Lew Lim, CEO of Vielight Inc. “This partnership underscores our commitment to improving veterans’ lives through enhanced cognition and mental acuity, supported by our ongoing research into the benefits of PBM for brain health.”About VielightVielight is a global leader in photobiomodulation research and device manufacturing. Its innovative solutions are supported by collaborations with elite research institutions, focusing on conditions such as traumatic brain injury, dementia, and mental performance. Vielight is internationally certified as a medical device manufacturer, and its products are widely used in both personal wellness and clinical settings. Learn more at www.vielight.com About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

