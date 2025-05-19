Mayhew Tools Expands Dominator® Pro Pry Bar Line with New Curved Pry Bars in Blue

Rugged, ergonomic, and built to last—these pry bars deliver unmatched strength and comfort.

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) proudly announces the expansion of their popular Dominator® Pro Pry Bar line with the latest addition of 48” and 58” blue curved pry bars in blue, part numbers 14119BL and 14120BL. For those who demand the best from their tools, the new DominatorCurved Pry Bars deliver unmatched performance and durability, built to withstand the toughest challenges.Crafted from hardened and tempered alloy steel, the bar’s shaft runs from the cutting edge through the handle, delivering unmatched durability and prying power. These tools are ideal for any prying or lifting tasks, providing the reliability users need in tough working conditions. A capped end reinforces the product's versatility, allowing for striking without damage to the handle, while also incorporating an added shock absorber to reduce hand fatigue during extended use.The patented two-composite handle features an ergonomic design that ensures superior grip and comfort, even in challenging conditions. Perfect for tasks requiring precision and control, the DominatorCurved Pry Bars offer notable performance while prioritizing user safety and ease.Specifications and Dimensions:14119BL: 48” length; 7.93 lbs. weight14120BL: 58” length; 9.32 lbs. weightProudly made in the USA with Mayhew Tools’ long-standing commitment to quality craftsmanship, the DominatorCurved Pry Bars are built to last and backed by a lifetime warranty. Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools), founded in 1856, is an ISO 9001-certified company and the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, MA, the company’s transition from a small tool house to industry leader comes as a direct result of their dedication, quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. While their passion for manufacturing quality hand tools has continued to fuel its century-old product line growth. Mayhew Tools, serving primarily the Industrial, Automotive, and Hardware industries, are sold globally through an extensive distributor network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.