From 12 to 16 May, the PCUz organized a study trip to Finland for representatives of the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan to gain insight into Finland’s best practices, environmental policies and legislative frameworks.

The visit aimed to support Uzbekistan’s ongoing environmental reforms by promoting institutional learning, multi-sectoral dialogue and the integration of sustainable practices into national planning. The delegation engaged with a range of Finnish public institutions, research bodies and civil society organizations to explore how environmental legislation, sustainable resource management and the rule of law are implemented in practice.

During the week-long visit, the Uzbek delegation explored a broad spectrum of Finland’s environmental governance, from national policy-making and legislative frameworks to regional implementation and grassroots advocacy. Discussions covered topics such as sustainable forest management, circular economy practices and the integration of environmental law into socio-economic planning.

The delegation engaged with government ministries, environmental authorities, research institutes and NGOs to examine how scientific research, legal tools and public participation collectively contribute to Finland’s successful environmental outcomes. The program also highlighted innovative approaches to policy-making and showcased practical examples of balancing economic development with environmental protection.

This study trip reflects the PCUz’s ongoing support for Uzbekistan’s environmental governance and reform agenda. By facilitating knowledge exchange and strengthening institutional capacity, the program contributes to long-term goals of environmental sustainability and resilience in Uzbekistan.