Sovány Expands To Over 1,000 Retail Locations Nationwide Amid Surging Demand For Clean-Label Beverages

Premium Organic Sparkling Water Brand Accelerates U.S. Retail Growth with New Partners and Nationwide Availability

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sovány Beverage, the premium sparkling water brand made with real organic fruit, is rapidly expanding its national retail footprint—now available in over 1,000 stores and on track to surpass 5,000 retail locations by the end of the year.The brand is currently sold at leading regional and national grocers including Bristol Farms, Pavilions, Haggen, Stop & Shop, Lowes Foods, and Tops Markets, with distribution spanning nationwide."Retailers are looking for better-for-you beverage options that taste great and align with the modern wellness lifestyle,” said Marcella Fodor, Founder and CEO of Sovány. “Sovány delivers on that promise with clean ingredients and bold, refreshing flavor. This expansion marks an exciting milestone in our mission to make Sovány accessible nationwide.”Crafted with real organic fruit juice and carbonated water, Sovány delivers a subtly sweet, refreshing taste with no added sugar. Available in three craveable flavors—Green Apple, Raspberry, and Tangerine—Sovány is USDA Organic, low glycemic, vegan, and WBENC-certified as a woman-owned business.This retail momentum complements Sovány’s broader distribution growth, including a nationwide partnership with Performance Food Group (PFG), expanding access across foodservice, hospitality and convenience channels.For more information, visit www.drinksovany.com About Sovány BeverageSovány is an elevated sparkling water made with real, organic fruits. Founded by health-conscious entrepreneur Marcella Fodor, Sovány beverages are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and with no added sugars. Sovány is currently available in three flavors including Green Apple, Raspberry and Tangerine. Sovány is a WBENC certified woman-owned company. Visit www.sovany.com and follow @drinksovany on Instagram and TikTok.

