Stables make way for homes in bold housing solution

Release date: 17/05/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is continuing with its bold approach to tackling housing supply issues by unlocking land once used for horse racing activities near Morphettville Racecourse for residential development.

This initiative will allow for around 200 new houses to be created at Glengowrie by repurposing underutilised land to meet growing community needs.

Two code amendments, the Lots 51 & 52 (86-88) Morphett Road, Glengowrie Code Amendment and the Morphettville/Glengowrie Horse Related Activities Code Amendment will rezone nearly 14 hectares, shifting land from recreation and horse-related uses to urban neighbourhood and suburban neighbourhood zones, supporting medium to high-density housing close to the CBD, public transport and established amenities.

The first of the two code amendments will rezone approximately 1.5 hectares at 86-88 Morphett Road, located across the road from the Morphettville Racecourse, to unlock up to 136 homes.

The land was once used for racing activities, but changes to practices in horse stabling has made the lot redundant for horse keeping use.

Developments of up to 8 levels across medium-to-high density residential or mixed-use purpose will be facilitated at the site.

The second code amendment, initiated by Marion Council affects the residential area adjacent the Racecourse where change in practices means large houses on large lots to accommodate backyard stables are no longer needed.

Previously, the land for housing had to be at least 560 square meters with a front of at least 15 meters wide.

The changes will vary the minimum land size down to 250–300 square meters and allows the front to be narrower, down to 7–9 meters.

Around 12.2 hectares is being rezoned with this code amendment, allowing for the development of around 70 homes.

The changes will make it easier to build different types of homes, not just big standalone houses, but also townhouses, row houses, and small apartment buildings.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This creative approach demonstrates our Government’s commitment to tackling the housing supply crisis.

This is a beautiful part of Adelaide – and by repurposing land once used for horse racing activities, we’re providing more South Australians with the opportunity to own or rent a home close to jobs, transport and established community service.

We’re determined that new development will honour the character of existing neighbourhoods while delivering much-needed housing options for the future.

Attributable to Grant Mayer, Chief Executive Officer, South Australian Jockey Club

We'd like to thank the Malinauskas Government for its continued commitment to opening new doors for the wider community by unlocking much-needed housing opportunities.

The rezoning gives us the flexibility to explore long-term commercial options that can enhance the viability of racing in South Australia for generations to come. While we don’t have immediate plans for the sites, the potential is significant

The opportunities this presents for Morphettville and the wider racing industry is incredibly exciting. We’re excited about what this could potentially bring to the atmosphere of the racecourse and how it might elevate our race

Attributable to Mayor Kris Hanna, City of Marion

The Morphett Road site opposite the racecourse is a good spot for high density housing, much better than the middle of suburban streets.

Our consultation with Morphettville residents showed support for slightly higher density in their streets off of Morphett Road, which may eventually encourage horse trainers to sell up and relocate.