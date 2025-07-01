Milestone met for Whyalla\'s birthing unit

Release date: 01/07/25

Woonabie Birthing Unit is today celebrating its first birthday, having welcomed more than 120 babies into the world since it opened.

It marks a year since the Malinauskas Government delivered on its promise to return maternity services to the Whyalla community. The establishment of this service was informed by an independent review that the Government rapidly commissioned in 2023 after the town’s previous birthing service closed due to a critical shortage of local midwives.

Woonabie is designed for women with low-risk pregnancies giving birth at 37 weeks or more gestation. This has allowed more local families to stay closer to home when they welcome their newest members, instead of travelling to Port Augusta or Adelaide.

A baby is born every three days at the unit, which has supported not only Whyalla residents but also families from Kimba, Port Augusta and all the way out to Port Victoria.

Of the 121 babies born at the unit over the past year, 62 have been boys and 59 have been girls, with the lightest weighing in at 1620 grams while the heaviest was 4340 grams.

Located in the newest part of Whyalla Hospital, Woonabie is a bright and fresh facility that features five beds with ensuites, two modern birthing suites and two neonatal spaces. It’s resourced to respond to maternal emergencies on a 24/7 basis and also provides antenatal and postnatal care.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

It’s great to hear the Woonabie Birthing Unit is making a difference in the community.

The numbers show this is a much-needed facility and I’m glad we were able to restore these services.

Many Whyalla families are now able to plan with confidence they can give birth in their hometown, reducing their need to travel.

I want to thank staff for their dedication and commitment to ensuring high quality care is provided.

Attributable to the Member for Giles, Eddie Hughes MP

Whyalla residents deserve access to high quality maternity care and they are getting it thanks to the Woonabie team.

These figures show the unit is having an impact and giving the community peace of mind.

It’s also pleasing to hear staff have settled into the community and I’m hoping they will make the city a long-term home.

It’s a measure of our commitment to Whyalla that we were able to re-establish the birthing service.

Attributable to Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network Chief Executive Officer, Craig Packard

Reestablishing birthing services at Whyalla Hospital was a key goal of ours, so this anniversary is one that should be celebrated.

We have worked closely with the Woonabie team and the community to make this the best service possible.

Staff can be proud of their efforts to get this service running the way it is.

Attributable to Whyalla Hospital Director of Midwifery Charlotte Groves

It’s hard to believe we’ve reached our first anniversary.

I’ve been impressed by the dedication of our staff to not only get this unit online but adapt to the needs of the community.

Giving birth is a unique and exciting experience, and we’ve been witnesses to some memorable moments over the past 12 months.

We continue to work hard to ensure this service is delivering for the community.