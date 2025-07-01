SA’s world leading political donations ban now in force

Release date: 01/07/25

South Australia’s world-leading political donations ban is now in effect, marking a bold new era in the state’s democracy.

Under the reforms, it is now unlawful for a person to make, or to accept an electoral donation to a registered political party, member of Parliament, candidate or group of candidates.

To ensure fairness for those looking to enter the political system, certain new entrants and non-incumbents will be allowed to accept electoral donations subject to donation caps, including an individual donation limit of $5,000.

Significant penalties including fines of up to $50,000 or a term of 10 years imprisonment are available for any individual who seeks to deliberately circumvent the laws.

Parties will instead receive public funding, within strict expenditure caps, as well as administrative funding to support their day-to-day operations.

The reforms also regulate the political expenditure of third parties including businesses, unions and think tanks, with groups wanting to influence the outcome of an election subject to an expenditure cap of $450,000.

The legislation was crafted taking into account advice and feedback from constitutional experts, the Solicitor General, the Electoral Commission, a panel of experts, democracy groups and participants in the political process.

For more information, visit https://ecsa.sa.gov.au/donation-reform.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australia is once again a world leader in democratic reform.

We are getting money out of politics.

The perception that the makeup of our Parliament can be determined by who has the deepest pockets, or who spends the most money, is damaging to our society overall.

We want elected representatives spending their time talking to their communities, not hawking for donations.

These reforms will help keep our elections fair and keep the democracy where it belongs – in the hands of the people.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Passing and implementing these reforms prior to the next state election has been a priority for this Government.

They’re significant law changes that help restore trust in politics, and ensuring the focus is on constituents and policy.

It’s world-leading reform that puts vested interests on notice: South Australia’s democracy, and our Parliament, are not for sale.