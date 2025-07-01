Experience Nature Tourism Fund grant applications open

Release date: 01/07/25

The $2 million Experience Nature Tourism Fund will continue to support nature-based tourism projects across South Australia, with round four applications opening on 1 July.

To date, the Fund has supported 46 projects across South Australia, unlocking almost $2.5 million in combined project value.

Applications for the Experience Nature Tourism Fund 2025-26 will open at 9am, 1 July 2025 and close 5pm, 19 August 2025.

Grants range from $10,000 to $50,000 for new and improved nature-based tourism products and experiences in or near a national park, reserve, wilderness protection area or marine park.

Grants are available via two funding streams:

Stream 1 – Quick Activation Projects, grants from $10,000 to $20,000: small grants for projects that are ready for activation.

Stream 2 – Innovative Development Projects, grants from $20,001 to $50,000: larger grants for larger projects which may have a higher cost, be delivered with longer durations and/or multiple components.

Projects awarded grants under previous rounds included accommodation refurbishments, purchases of new vehicles and e-bikes, enhancement of visitor services for tours in National Parks, and marketing support including content creation.

The funding program runs over four financial years, with up to $500,000 available in each year, aiming to showcase South Australia’s natural landscapes while encouraging domestic and international visitors to enjoy and learn more about the State’s important natural and cultural assets.

The Experience Nature Tourism Fund is administered by the South Australian Tourism Commission in partnership with the Department for Environment & Water and the South Australian Government Financing Authority.

Any company, organisation, or individual proposing to conduct commercial activities within the parks system requires a licence. Applicants are encouraged to seek their letters of in-principle support from DEW (if required) prior to the fund opening for applications.

For further information including guidelines, eligibility, and application requirements visit: tourism.sa.gov.au/support/grants-and-funding/experience-nature-tourism-fund.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

I encourage all tourism operators currently or thinking about operating in and around our great National Parks to level up their project by applying for the Experience Nature Tourism Fund.

We have an abundance of natural wonders that visitors want to see, and this Fund allows our tourism businesses to not only deliver better product but do it in a way that will benefit our environment.

The Experience Nature Tourism Fund has already supported 46 innovative projects in South Australia, worth almost $2.5 million in combined project value, and I have no doubt the fourth round will see more nature-based tourism projects flourish.

Attributable to Bike About Director/Owner, Daniel Young

The Experience Nature Tourism Fund has helped us bring our vision of sustainable, nature-based e-bike touring to life in the Flinders Ranges.

Without this support, we simply couldn’t have operated in such a remote and special region. The grant has increased our capacity to host more guests, making future planning incredibly exciting.

Nature tourism is vital for connecting people with the land and supporting regional communities. Visitors love South Australia’s raw beauty, unique wildlife, and the chance to explore it all in a low-impact, meaningful way.