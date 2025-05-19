Aerial shark patrols extended to long weekend

Release date: 18/05/25

Aerial shark patrols along the state’s coastline will be extended until the June long weekend, following unseasonably warm weather and an increase in shark sightings at popular beaches.

This patrol season – which was brought forward to early November and will run until Monday 9 June – is the longest recorded in South Australia.

It comes as Surf Life Saving SA rolls out trauma kits and shark sighting boards in regional communities as part of a Malinauskas Government shark mitigation package.

Volunteer surf lifesavers also provided critical assistance at Port Noarlunga after an attack on Thursday, including a Jet Rescue Boat and drone response.

Shark surveillance aircraft – operated by Platinum Aircraft Charter with crew trained by the SES – will continue to monitor beaches on weekends from North Haven to Rapid Bay, and on the south coast of the Fleurieu Peninsula between Waitpinga Beach, east of Victor Harbor, and the Murray Mouth.

The two-week extension of fixed wing shark patrols – which were due to end next weekend, on Sunday 25 May – will support community safety, with fine conditions forecast leading up the long weekend.

It is the second extension this season amid sustained aquatic activity and shark sightings in populated areas, including at southern beaches.

More than 450 flights have been conducted and around 1,200 hours flown since November.

The additional aerial patrols follow risk assessments done in consultation with SAPOL, PIRSA and the SES.

The fixed wing aircraft is fitted with a siren to warn beachgoers when a shark is sighted and is marked with the words ‘SHARK PATROL’ in large lettering.

The aircraft siren has been activated more than 90 times this season, indicating that there were either people in the water or on the beach in the vicinity of the sighting.

Further support for regional coastal areas through the Government’s $500,000 package is also being delivered, with the first trauma kits – specially designed for treating shark bites or similar injuries in aquatic environments – to be installed at Streaky Bay and Elliston after coastal risk assessments were completed.

A new shark sighting community board has been installed at Granites Beach, raising awareness of potential risks and enabling the public to report a sighting via the board’s QR code.

Increased use of drones and drone training, education programs for school and community groups and an expansion of the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service to regional community aquatic events form part of the investment.

The Government will continue to work with Surf Life Saving SA on implementing mitigation measures following a post-season review.

Attributable to Emily Bourke

Aerial surveillance is an important measure to help keep beachgoers safe, providing eyes in the sky to detect potential danger below.

This is the state’s longest patrol season, with more flights heading into the long weekend and predicted fine conditions set to keep our coastline busy.

We are partnering with Surf Life Saving SA to support regional communities, rolling out vital initiatives like trauma kits and raising awareness in areas of known risk.

Attributable to SES Chief of Staff Robert Charlton

Following the continuation of forecast fine weather and reports of shark activity on southern metropolitan and Fleurieu Peninsula coasts, a decision has been made to extend the fixed-wing aircraft shark patrol service.

Over the past two seasons shark patrols have been extended in hours flown, and it stands to reason that consequently there will be more sightings. On occasions this can include multiple sightings involving the same shark, which may be spotted at different times by the aircraft as it undertakes its patrols.

Attributable to Surf Life Saving SA CEO Damien Marangon

Surf Life Saving SA is continuing to roll out the shark mitigation package for regional South Australia, announced in partnership with the State Government late last year.

In the coming days, we will be announcing the installation of new shark signage in regional locations as well as the first delivery of trauma kits – all important lifesaving resources and tailored solutions we believe will make a real difference, both for locals and visitors, in these remote coastal communities.

We’re also proactively and positively working with State Government on future safety measures to help keep swimmers safe along our metropolitan coastline.