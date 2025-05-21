NIKSUN, Inc. Achieves Fifth Consecutive Common Criteria Certification for its Solution Suite

This achievement reinforces NIKSUN’s leadership in cybersecurity at a time when threats are rapidly escalating and nearly 500,000 new malware variants emerge each year.” — Sunny Pruthi, COO at NIKSUN, Inc.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth consecutive time, NIKSUN® Inc., the world leader in holistic cybersecurity and network performance monitoring solutions, has achieved Common Criteria Certification, meeting the rigorous requirements of the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), under the National Security Agency (NSA) and in partnership with the National Institute of Standards (NIST). NIAP certified NIKSUN's NetOmni® and NetDetector®/NetVCR®/LogWave® products as demonstrating compliance with the stringent requirements of its collaborative Protection Profile for Network Devices Version 2.2e.

“This achievement reinforces NIKSUN’s leadership in cybersecurity at a time when threats are rapidly escalating and nearly 500,000 new malware variants emerge each year,” said Sunny Pruthi, COO of NIKSUN. “Common Criteria is essential to protecting critical infrastructure – including telecoms, energy providers, insurance carriers, and government entities – with solutions that are objectively hardened and proven to operate securely and compatibly. We’re incredibly proud to be trusted at this level, where even a single misstep in a critical deployment can lead to massive financial loss and far-reaching consequences. Our latest certification reflects our continued commitment to exceeding the highest security, reliability, and interoperability standards while at the same time delivering the most reliable and comprehensive cybersecurity, compliance, availability, and network to application monitoring solution available.”

The NIKSUN NetOmni and NetDetector/NetVCR/LogWave 6.x products were successfully evaluated against the guidelines defined in Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation, Version 3.1 Revision 5, meeting all required security functions. The certification process included rigorous testing and validation of features such as restricted ciphers, strict certificate validation, encrypted communications with external servers, enhanced audit logging, and thorough vulnerability assessment, among other areas. With this certification, the full NIKSUN product suite meets a recognized high standard of security.

NIKSUN's products are a vital part of the network infrastructure supporting multiple U.S. and international Government departments and private sector organizations, delivering essential capabilities for network performance and security monitoring. The latest evolution of NIKSUN technology – NIKSUN NetOmni® and NetDetector/NetVCR/LogWave® 6.x – represents a new generation of innovation, introducing major advancements such as AI-driven threat detection, automated investigation workflows, and intelligent response actions. Indeed, NIKSUN’s own product suites are of critical importance in achieving Common Criteria, APL, and similar certifications due to their ability to provide 100% situational awareness into the security posture of software, devices, and more, with deep vulnerability scanning, exploit detection, and forensics capabilities.

The NIKSUN NetOmni® and NetDetector/NetVCR/LogWave® suite plays a critical role in enabling real-time, enterprise-wide visibility for both security and performance analysis. These solutions enhance the resilience of every network they’re deployed on while also driving significant operational efficiencies – with organizations reporting reductions in total cost of operations by over 70%.

Common Criteria is an internationally recognized framework for evaluating the security of information technology products. It serves as a globally accepted certification standard, backed by government organizations, that ensures a product’s design, development, and assessment follow a strict and methodical process.

For more information about this certification, please visit the listing on NIAP's web site.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other products and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.