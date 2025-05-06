NIKSUN to Speak at DoDIN APL Day on Novel Approaches to Compliance, Certification, and Cybersecurity

Uniquely, NIKSUN uses an innovative approach to optimize efficiency in the pre-testing and development phase to minimize costs while maximizing outcomes.” — Nik Pruthi, President & CFO

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIKSUN, the world leader in comprehensive cybersecurity, compliance, availability monitoring, and network to application performance management solutions, is pleased to announce that Nik Pruthi, President and CFO, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Conference at The Hotel UMD in College Park, Maryland.

Nik will present on the event’s DoDIN APL Day, taking place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. His talk will offer insights into navigating the DoDIN APL process, including the challenges and benefits of obtaining certification and an overview of DoD’s stringent requirements. Nik’s talk, titled A Novel Approach to Reducing Compliance and Certification Costs While Simultaneously Decreasing Your Attack Surface, Improving Reliability, and Enhancing Interoperability, will emphasize methods NIKSUN uses to optimize efficiency in the pre-testing and development phase.

In speaking about his talk, Nik stated, “Navigating the DoDIN APL process requires a comprehensive understanding of the DoD's requirements, meticulous preparation, and a commitment to continuous improvement. With recent changes, the DoDIN APL process has proven to be a challenge for many vendors, however, its benefits remain profound.” He continued, “Uniquely, NIKSUN uses an innovative approach to optimize efficiency in the pre-testing and development phase to minimize costs while maximizing outcomes. In the end, this allows our company to enhance cybersecurity, reliability, and interoperability, thus ensuring our solutions can support critical needs without compromising security or functionality.”

DoDIN APL Day is part of DIB Certification Week, which runs from May 5th to May 7th, 2025, and brings together experts across key compliance and certification areas. The week also features events such as CMMC Day and Common Criteria Day, making it a central gathering for professionals focused on IT, cyber defense, compliance, and national security.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other products and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

