NIKSUN's President to Deliver Keynote on Implementing AI in Networks in A Practical, Proven, and Safe Manner at IEEE

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of AI in the realm of Network Security and Performance represents a transformative force that is reshaping the very framework of network architecture. In protecting digital infrastructure, AI can be leveraged to better detect zero-day vulnerabilities and sophisticated cyber-attacks in real-time, acting as a catalyst for the creation of novel, proactive defense mechanisms. When it comes to monitoring network performance, AI-driven automation reduces the time required to respond to incidents, significantly minimizing the impact of security breaches. Predictive analytics, powered by AI, can forecast network congestion and suggest actions to intelligently route traffic, manage bandwidth, and prioritize critical applications.

AI is truly revolutionary with respect to the way the world now approaches network security and performance. Its ability to analyze, learn, and adapt makes it indispensable in ensuring robust security and seamless performance across modern network to application infrastructure. At the 2025 IEEE 5G Workshop on First Responder and Tactical Networks, some of the best and brightest in the field of networking will converge at the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU APL) to exchange ideas and collaborate. The workshop will enable 5G experts from industry, academia, homeland security, public safety, defense, and regulatory communities to share their thoughts on the frontiers of network engineering innovation.

In this elite gathering, the President and CFO of NIKSUN, Inc., Nik Pruthi, will be sharing his vision on the AI revolution and the learnings that NIKSUN has gleaned in the process of practically implementing AI into next-generation infrastructure in his speech entitled, “Revolutionizing Network Security and Performance with AI: A Practical, Proven, and Safe Approach.” Nik’s speech will be held at 2:30 pm EST on Tuesday, February 18th, 2025, at JHU APL in Laurel, Maryland.

“AI has become such a massive buzzword that it has led to many network engineers rushing to implement it without first understanding the fundamentals. While it has the potential to revolutionize the way networks are designed, optimized, scaled, and secured, an incorrect implementation can lead to automated results which can cause problems at a scale far larger than is likely to occur without it. Indeed, the wrong approach may even result in the potential exploitation of next-gen networks by malicious actors to launch sophisticated cyberattacks. Moreover, the answers given by modern AI models, without the right implementation, may mislead management and engineers in the decisions they take with respect to their organization’s networks and other IT infrastructure. The criticality of addressing these risks by focusing first on ensuring AI is trained properly from the ground up, with highly accurate and effective data is precisely why the IEEE is hosting this workshop. At this prestigious event, I’m very excited to share NIKSUN’s story and the best practices we have learned along the way in the practical implementation of AI in next-gen networks,” said Nik Pruthi about his upcoming speech.



About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and large enterprises such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East, and Asia-Pacific.

About the 2025 7th IEEE 5G Workshop on First Responder and Tactical Networks

5G is not just the next evolution of 4G technology; it is a paradigm shift. It is expected to enable fundamentally new applications — with much more stringent requirements in latency and bandwidth — and provide resiliency and flexibility to the underlying network. Several standards organizations and forums, namely IEEE, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project, and the International Telecommunication Union are working on defining the architecture and standardizing aspects of 5G technologies. However, few organizations are focusing on how such technologies can be useful to tactical and first responder networks. IEEE is hosting the seventh workshop in this series on 18 February 2025 at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, MD, USA. In 2022-2021, it was the result of partnership and collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab (JHU/APL), and the Office of Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E) - 5G. This workshop will explore the applicability of 5G technologies for tactical and first responder networks, offer solutions, share use cases, and investigate research opportunities and challenges. The event will also provide an opportunity for 5G experts from industry and academia, and the standards, regulatory, homeland security, public safety, and defense communities to collaborate. Read more: https://futurenetworks.ieee.org/conferences/2025-first-responder-and-tactical-networks-workshop

