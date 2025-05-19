Governor Abbott Names Bolton Chair Of Texas Appraiser Licensing And Certification Board

TEXAS, May 19 - May 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott named Ray “Chance” Bolton Chair of the Texas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Board performs duties relating to the education, ethics, and certification or licensing of real estate appraisers or appraiser trainees.

Chance Bolton of Lakeway is the managing partner of Bolton Real Estate Consultants, Ltd., and the owner and broker of Bolton Real Estate Services. Additionally, he is a licensed Texas Real Estate Appraiser and Real Estate Broker. He holds the Certified Commercial Real Estate Appraiser designation from the National Association of Real Estate Appraisers and the General Accredited Appraiser designation from the National Association of REALTORS. Previously, he served on the board of directors for the Lake Travis Education Foundation and as a member of the State Bar of Texas’ Law Focused Education Committee. Bolton received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship from the University of Houston and is a United States Navy Veteran.