Volatility Shares Launches Solana ETFs

Introducing 1x and 2x Solana ETFs for Simplified Crypto Exposure

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volatility Shares announces the launch of two highly anticipated exchange-traded funds designed to provide investors with streamlined exposure to Solana (SOL), one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The Solana ETF (Ticker: SOLZ) and 2x Solana ETF (Ticker: SOLT) begin trading today on NASDAQ.These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to Solana's price movements without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership, such as wallets, keys, or security concerns."These ETFs represent a significant milestone for investors seeking efficient access to the Solana ecosystem," said Justin Young, CEO of Volatility Shares. "SOLZ and SOLT provide a transparent vehicle for participating in Solana's growth story while maintaining the convenience of a traditional brokerage account."Key Features:- Straightforward Access: Purchase through any standard brokerage account- Strategic Exposure: SOLT offers 2x leveraged exposure for tactical traders- Liquidity Focus: Optimized for trading with strong secondary market support- Professionally Managed: by a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the SEC and a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) registered with the NFAThe funds expect to gain exposure to SOL through CME Group SOL futures contracts, with the 2x product designed for sophisticated investors seeking amplified returns.“The launch of these new Solana funds from Volatility Shares marks another important milestone for crypto derivatives,” said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. “The introduction of these ETFs will be highly complementary to CME Group Solana (SOL) futures, creating new opportunities for a broad array of institutional and retail investors.”Investing involves significant risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is for sophisticated investors that can monitor the investment as frequently as daily. An investor in the Fund could potentially lose the full value of their investment within a single day. The use of leverage strategy can magnify losses. There is no guarantee that the Fund’s objective will be successful. The fund does not invest directly in Solana.About Volatility SharesVolatility Shares is a leader in the development of innovative leveraged ETFs with more than $5 billion in assets under management as of 12/05/2024.Our ETF line-up includes popular tickers: BITX, ETHU, SVIX, UVIX, OOSB, OOQB, SOLZ, SOLT, ZVOL.Volatility Shares is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the SEC and a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) registered with the NFA.Visit our website to learn more: www.volatilityshares.com Important Information About the FundsAn investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. A prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 866-261-0273. Read it carefully before investing.Solana and Solana futures are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility.Compounding Risk. The Fund has a single day investment objective, and the Fund’s performance for any other period is the result of its return for each day compounded over the period.Leveraged Correlation Risk. A number of factors may affect the Fund’s ability to achieve a high degree of leveraged (2x) correlation with Solana, and there is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation each day compounded over the period.Rebalancing Risk. If for any reason the Fund is unable to rebalance all or a portion of its portfolio, or if all or a portion of the portfolio is rebalanced incorrectly, the Fund’s investment exposure may not be consistent with the Fund’s daily investment objective.Solana-Linked ETPs. The Fund may invest in shares of Solana-Linked ETPs, which are exchange-traded investment products that are not registered under the 1940 Act that derive their value from a basket of spot Solana, and trade intra-day on a national securities exchange. Solana-Linked ETPs are passively managed and do not pursue active management investment strategies, and their sponsors do not actively manage the Solana held by the ETP. This means that the sponsor of the ETP does not sell Solana at times when its price is high or acquire Solana at low prices in the expectation of future price increases. Solana-Linked ETPs typically invest in Solana. Because these products are not registered under the 1940 Act, shareholders in such funds are not afforded the protections provided by the 1940 Act, including, for example, requirements regarding the safekeeping and proper valuation of fund assets, restrictions on transactions with affiliates, limits on leverage, and certain other governance requirements.Futures Contracts Risk. Risks of futures contracts include: (i) an imperfect correlation between the value of the futures contract and the underlying asset; (ii) possible lack of a liquid secondary market; (iii) the inability to close a futures contract when desired; (iv) losses caused by unanticipated market movements, which may be unlimited; (v) an obligation for the Fund to make daily cash payments to maintain its required margin, particularly at times when the Fund may have insufficient cash; and (vi) unfavorable execution prices from rapid selling.Liquidity Risk. The market for the Solana futures contracts is still developing and may be subject to periods of illiquidity.Collateral Investments Risk. The Fund’s use of Collateral Investments may include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities, including bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury, money market funds and corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper.Subsidiary Investment Risk. Changes in the laws of the United States and/or the Cayman Islands, under which the Fund and the Subsidiary are organized, respectively, could result in the inability of the Fund to operate as intended and could negatively affect the Fund and its shareholders.Active Management Risk. The Fund is actively managed, and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund.Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act. As a result, the Fund is only limited as to the percentage of its assets which may be invested in the securities of any one issuer by the diversification requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.Reverse Repurchase Agreements Risk. The Fund may invest in reverse repurchase agreements. Reverse repurchase agreements are transactions in which the Fund sells portfolio securities to financial institutions such as banks and broker-dealers and agrees to repurchase them at a mutually agreed-upon date and price which is higher than the original sale price.New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds.Tax Risk. The Fund intends to elect and to qualify each year to be treated as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Code. As a RIC, the Fund will not be subject to U.S. federal income tax on the portion of its net investment income and net capital gain that it distributes to Shareholders, provided that it satisfies certain requirements of the Code. If the Fund does not qualify as a RIC for any taxable year and certain relief provisions are not available, the Fund’s taxable income will be subject to tax at the Fund level and to a further tax at the shareholder level when such income is distributed.Commodity Regulatory Risk. The Fund’s use of commodity futures subject to regulation by the CFTC has caused the Fund to be classified as a “commodity pool” and this designation requires that the Fund comply with CFTC rules, which may impose additional regulatory requirements and compliance obligations.Authorized Participant Concentration Risk. Only an authorized participant may engage in creation or redemption transactions directly with the Fund. The Fund has a limited number of institutions that act as authorized participants on an agency basis (i.e. on behalf of other market participants).Shares are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.All supporting documentation will be provided upon request.Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor of the SOLZ & SOLT ETFs.###

