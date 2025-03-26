Volatility Shares Announces 2x Ether ETF Reverse Share Split

Volatility Shares

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volatility Shares, on behalf of Volatility Shares Trust (the “Trust”) announced today a reverse share split (a “Reverse Split”) on one of the Trust’s series, specifically the 2x Ether ETF (Cboe BZX Exchange symbol: ETHU (the “Fund”)). The Reverse Split will not change the value of a shareholder’s investment.The Fund will execute a 1 for 20 Reverse Split of its shares. The Reverse Split will be effective at the market open on April 9, 2025, when the Fund begins trading at its respective post-Reverse Split prices. The ticker symbol for the Fund will not change, but the Fund will be issued a new CUSIP number: 92864M798.Ticker: ETHUFund: 2x Ether ETFSplit Ratio: 1:20Old CUSIP: 92864M400New CUSIP: 92864M798The Reverse Split will increase the price per share of the Fund with a proportionate decrease in the number of shares outstanding. Specifically, every twenty pre-Reverse Split shares held by a Fund shareholder will result in the receipt of one post-Reverse Split share, which will be priced twenty times higher than the net asset value of a pre-Reverse Split share.The Reverse Split Illustration below shows the effect of a hypothetical 1:20 reverse split.Pre-Split: Shares Owned: 1,000 Hypothetical NAV: $10.00 Value: $10,000.00Post-Split: Shares Owned: 50 Hypothetical NAV: $200.00 Value: $10,000.00Fractional Shares from Reverse SplitsFor Fund shareholders who hold quantities of shares that are not an exact multiple of the applicable Reverse Split ratio (i.e., not a multiple of twenty), the Reverse Split will result in the creation of a fractional share. Post-Reverse Split fractional shares will be redeemed for cash and sent to the shareholder’s broker of record. This redemption may cause some shareholders to realize gains or losses, which could be a taxable event for those shareholders. For questions, please call (866) 261-0273.ETHU seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the return of ether for a single day, not for any other period.About Volatility SharesVolatility Shares is a commodity pool operator registered with the National Futures Association (NFA) and a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

