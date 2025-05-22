Acclaimed Plastic Surgeon Dr. Keith Neaman Partners with GetHairMD™ to Bring Advanced Hair Restoration to Salem, Oregon

New collaboration brings personalized, non-invasive hair restoration treatments to Oregon's capital through local medical leader.

After seeing countless patients struggle with hair loss and its impact on their self-confidence, I'm excited to offer truly effective solutions without the need for surgery or downtime” — Dr. Keith Neaman

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neaman Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa is proud to announce its partnership with GetHairMD™ to offer a comprehensive range of non-surgical, physician-directed hair restoration solutions to patients in Oregon.Dr. Keith Neaman, a board-certified plastic surgeon renowned for his expertise in body contouring and aesthetic procedures, will now provide patients with access to GetHairMD's complete suite of non-surgical hair restoration treatments. These solutions are designed to address all forms of hair loss with minimal disruption to patients' daily lives."After seeing countless patients struggle with hair loss and its impact on their self-confidence, I'm excited to offer truly effective solutions without the need for surgery or downtime," said Dr. Neaman. "Partnering with GetHairMD allows us to provide scientifically-backed treatments that complement our existing aesthetic services and fulfill our mission of helping patients look and feel their best."The new partnership enables patients to access personalized hair restoration treatments previously unavailable in the region. Dr. Neaman's practice will utilize HairMetrix, an AI-powered hair diagnostic tool that precisely measures hair density, thickness, and growth patterns to create individualized treatment plans.Patients at Neaman Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa will benefit from GetHairMD's multi-modality approach, which includes:• Clinical hair growth laser therapy stimulates and regrows hair follicles• Non-invasive Topical Delivery Device technology that delivers pharmaceutical-grade serum directly to hair follicles• DNA-based customizations to guide treatment plans based on genetic testing• At-home programs for ongoing maintenance and long-term results"Dr. Neaman's commitment to bringing innovative techniques to the Willamette Valley aligns perfectly with our mission at GetHairMD," said John Carullo, President of GetHairMD. "His dedication to patient education and personalized care makes him an ideal partner to bring these transformative hair restoration solutions to Salem."As part of the GetHairMD network, Neaman Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa has secured exclusive territory rights in Salem and the surrounding areas. This new business model helps practices become the premier provider for their patients in the region, ensuring consistent, high-quality care throughout the treatment process.The partnership emphasizes affordable treatment options, allowing more patients to access these advanced hair restoration solutions. Treatment plans are personalized based on each patient's specific needs, and hair loss patterns.About Dr. Keith NeamanDr. Neaman is a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in surgical body contouring with extensive training from institutions including Oregon Health and Sciences University and the Mayo Clinic Microsurgery Training Program. As president-elect of the Marion Polk County Medical Society, he is committed to promoting wellness, ethics, education, and clinical standards for medical professionals in Oregon.Dr. Neaman has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals and lectured globally on aesthetic procedures. His community involvement includes co-founding the OHSU Foundation's Craniofacial Fund and participating in Operation Smile in India.About Neaman Plastic Surgery & Medi SpaNeaman Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa is an award-winning aesthetic practice and one of Allergan’s Top 250 providers in the U.S., placing it among the top one percent of Allergan providers nationwide. The practice offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures in its 5,000 sq ft facility dedicated to patient privacy and comfort.For more information about Neaman Plastic Surgery and Medi Spa, please visit: www.neamanplasticsurgery.com About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 55+ locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit the website at www.gethairmd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.