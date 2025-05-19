Due Dates and Procedures for Quarter 4 End-of-Year Reports

Four end-of-year reports require certification in June and July. These reports aggregate data from the entire school year’s reporting timeframe. The data are used to aggregate dashboards and reports for public availability on the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Warehouse and ESSA Dashboard and for federal reporting.

Behavior and Bullying Certification Reports

Daily Attendance and Truancy Certification Reports

Questions about end-of-year quarterly reports may be directed to MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or 207-624-6896.