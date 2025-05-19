Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,029 in the last 365 days.

Special Education Exit Report Opens on June 1

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Special Education Exit Report opens on June 1, 2025, and is due on July 30, 2025.

Students who have exited special education services during the reporting period (2024-2025 school year, July 1-June 30) must have special education exit dates and an exit reason added to their enrollments in Synergy State Edition. Student information must be entered or uploaded into Synergy State Edition by the school the student attends. If a student will still receive special education services the next year, their special education status in Synergy remains the same.

School administrative units (SAUs) are required to certify the exit data using the Special Education Exit Report found in NEO on the Student Data/Student Reports module.

Details

  • Open Date: June 1
  • Due Date: July 30

Resources:

  • Webinar on Thursday, May 29 at noon — Register here. This webinar will also include information about Perkins 3S1 CTE Post Secondary Reporting.

For questions about end-of-year reports, please contact MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Special Education Exit Report Opens on June 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more