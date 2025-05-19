The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Special Education Exit Report opens on June 1, 2025, and is due on July 30, 2025.

Students who have exited special education services during the reporting period (2024-2025 school year, July 1-June 30) must have special education exit dates and an exit reason added to their enrollments in Synergy State Edition. Student information must be entered or uploaded into Synergy State Edition by the school the student attends. If a student will still receive special education services the next year, their special education status in Synergy remains the same.

School administrative units (SAUs) are required to certify the exit data using the Special Education Exit Report found in NEO on the Student Data/Student Reports module.

Open Date: June 1

Due Date: July 30

Webinar on Thursday, May 29 at noon — Register here. This webinar will also include information about Perkins 3S1 CTE Post Secondary Reporting.

For questions about end-of-year reports, please contact MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.