Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® Launches SavvyCard® for Real Estate

About

SavvyCard® is a software company providing marketing and engagement software to businesses. Currently utilized primarily in the Real Estate industry, it's products include SavvyCard®, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (SavvyCards) for companies, products and business professionals; and RE-Target®, a communications platform that delivers segmented messaging and advertising within a Real Estate MLS or member dashboard, reaching agents where they are most active to increase engagement and generate meaningful non-dues revenue for clients. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates, is combined with RE-Target®, associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services. More than 200,000 business professionals use SavvyCard to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts, and RE-Target reaches over 500,000 active agents around the US.

