Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® Launches SavvyCard® for Real Estate
Innovative Ardi Integration Sets New Standard for REALTOR® Tools
Each service reinforces the other, making both services more valuable to GRAR members,”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® (GRAR) has announced the launch of SavvyCard® for Real Estate, a digital marketing platform now available at no cost to all GRAR members. The SavvyCard platform will be integrated with Ardi, GRAR’s uniquely trained AI designed to put important market information and knowledge at their agents’ fingertips.
— David Etheredge, SavvyCard CEO & Co-Founder
This new benefit underscores GRAR’s commitment to providing its agents with best-in-class technology to support business growth and client engagement.
“Agents will be able to access Ardi more easily on mobile devices by using their SavvyCard. And they will be able to use Ardi to learn how to use their SavvyCard to engage prospects and generate new leads. Each service reinforces the other, making both services more valuable to GRAR members,” said David Etheredge, CEO of SavvyCard.
Ardi’s Language Learning Model (LLM) includes information from Association and MLS resources enabling Ardi to handle repetitive member questions with zero burnout, instant accuracy, and 24/7 availability.
SavvyCard’s personally branded web applications help agents capture prospect contact information, opt-in prospects for follow up through text and automate marketing for listings.
Jim Yockel, CEO of GRAR, stated, “We selected SavvyCard because we believe it will increase member usage of our Ardi service while providing agents the ability to start conversations with prospects, capture their contact information, and enlist sellers in marketing their homes to their friends, neighbors and online networks.”
The rollout of SavvyCard for Real Estate is now underway, with onboarding resources and support available through GRAR’s member services team. The Ardi integration with SavvyCard is expected to be launched before the end of Q2, 2025.
For more information about SavvyCard for Real Estate, visit: https://www.savvycard.com
For more information about the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS®, visit: https://www.grar.org
