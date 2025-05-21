Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® Launches SavvyCard® for Real Estate

SavvyCard for Real Estate provides REALTORS® and Affiliates with a suite of tools for engaging and converting prospects, and improving their service to customers.

Innovative Ardi Integration Sets New Standard for REALTOR® Tools

— David Etheredge, SavvyCard CEO & Co-Founder
ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® (GRAR) has announced the launch of SavvyCard® for Real Estate, a digital marketing platform now available at no cost to all GRAR members. The SavvyCard platform will be integrated with Ardi, GRAR’s uniquely trained AI designed to put important market information and knowledge at their agents’ fingertips.

This new benefit underscores GRAR’s commitment to providing its agents with best-in-class technology to support business growth and client engagement.

“Agents will be able to access Ardi more easily on mobile devices by using their SavvyCard. And they will be able to use Ardi to learn how to use their SavvyCard to engage prospects and generate new leads. Each service reinforces the other, making both services more valuable to GRAR members,” said David Etheredge, CEO of SavvyCard.

Ardi’s Language Learning Model (LLM) includes information from Association and MLS resources enabling Ardi to handle repetitive member questions with zero burnout, instant accuracy, and 24/7 availability.

SavvyCard’s personally branded web applications help agents capture prospect contact information, opt-in prospects for follow up through text and automate marketing for listings.

Jim Yockel, CEO of GRAR, stated, “We selected SavvyCard because we believe it will increase member usage of our Ardi service while providing agents the ability to start conversations with prospects, capture their contact information, and enlist sellers in marketing their homes to their friends, neighbors and online networks.”

The rollout of SavvyCard for Real Estate is now underway, with onboarding resources and support available through GRAR’s member services team. The Ardi integration with SavvyCard is expected to be launched before the end of Q2, 2025.

For more information about SavvyCard for Real Estate, visit: https://www.savvycard.com

For more information about the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS®, visit: https://www.grar.org

David Etheredge
SavvyCard
+1 727-502-6012
email us here

About

SavvyCard® is a software company providing marketing and engagement software to businesses. Currently utilized primarily in the Real Estate industry, it's products include SavvyCard®, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (SavvyCards) for companies, products and business professionals; and RE-Target®, a communications platform that delivers segmented messaging and advertising within a Real Estate MLS or member dashboard, reaching agents where they are most active to increase engagement and generate meaningful non-dues revenue for clients. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates, is combined with RE-Target®, associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services. More than 200,000 business professionals use SavvyCard to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts, and RE-Target reaches over 500,000 active agents around the US.

Learn more about SavvyCard.

