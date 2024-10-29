OneKey MLS signs with RE-Target to deliver targeted MLS dashboard advertising and communications

OneKey MLS will feature RE-Target panels with MLS communications on its Clareity dashboard.

OneKey® MLS has partnered with RE-Target® by SavvyCard® to deliver targeted advertising and communications via its Clareity MLS SSO dashboard.

We are eager to work with the RE-Target team to create communications that will increase our subscribers’ engagement with their services and business tools.” — Richard Haggerty, OneKey MLS CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York-based OneKeyMLS, one of the nation’s leading multiple listing services with more than 45,000 subscribers, has partnered with RE-Target by SavvyCard to deliver targeted advertising and communications via its Clareity MLS SSO dashboard.RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution designed for the real estate industry that delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on, MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement with member and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.“We invest significant resources providing products, services and training for our subscribers to enhance their business success, and our Clareity SSO dashboard is the perfect location for showcasing these benefits,” said Richard Haggerty, OneKey MLS CEO. “We are eager to work with the RE-Target team to create communications that will increase our subscribers’ engagement with their services and business tools.”“We’re excited to work with Richard and his team to bring RE-Target’s benefits to real estate professionals serving the New York City Metropolitan Region,” said David Etheredge, SavvyCard CEO. “We’re confident his subscribers will benefit from learning more about OneKey MLS’s offerings.”RE-Target has partnered with 57 organizations to deliver targeted messaging and advertising to more than 468,000 real estate professionals across the United States. RE-Target integrations include Clareity, connectMLS, FBS Launch Dashboard, FlexMLS, Paragon, REcenterhub, and Relevate, along with proprietary dashboards from Stellar MLS and Triangle MLS.About OneKey MLS:OneKeyMLS is one of the nation’s leading Multiple Listing Services, serving 45,000 real estate professionals throughout Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is owned by HGAR and the Long Island Board of REALTORS, Inc. OneKeyMLS is owned by the Long Island Board of REALTORSand the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS. Learn more about us by visiting Corporate.OneKeyMLS.com.About SavvyCardSavvyCardis a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.For more information contact:David EtheredgeCEOdavid@savvycard.com

RE-Target: No Cost. No Work. No Risk. All Reward!

