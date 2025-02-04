SavvyCard® & Ketch® Partner to Provide Advertising Privacy & Permissions Tech to Real Estate Organizations
The partnership will enable real estate MLSs, Associations and Brokerages to responsibly gather valuable data for monetization.
By integrating Ketch Consent Management into SavvyCard’s RE-Target advertising solution, we’ve reduced the workload on MLSs and Associations, while also reducing their costs and regulatory risk.”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SavvyCard® has partnered with Ketch to add privacy and user consent management solutions to their RE-Target® Digital Advertising tech stack, enabling real estate organizations such as Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) and REALTOR® Associations to confidently monetize first party data for targeted advertising.
— David Etheredge, SavvyCard CEO & Co-Founder
RE-Target offers targeted digital advertising solutions for the real estate industry. Using MLS and Association data, RE-Target delivers targeted display ads to both in-market home buyers and sellers and top real estate agents while they work inside their MLS software to manage the purchase and sale of homes. This highly targeted approach makes advertising relevant, timely and useful for all participants during what is often the largest transaction in an individual’s life.
Ketch, a data permissioning platform for privacy operations and data activation, helps real estate organizations ensure that targeting advertising initiatives are powered with responsibly-gathered data. The Ketch Consent Management product includes customizable visitor consent experiences, automated compliance policies for every major privacy regulation, and a library of pre-built integrations with martech and adtech data systems.
“Historically, every MLS, Association, or Brokerage has had to put their own safeguards in place to ensure agent and customer data was being used in a responsible manner, and that they were complying to ever-changing legal requirements, particularly for opt-in marketing and advertising,” notes David Etheredge, CEO of SavvyCard. “By integrating Ketch Consent Management into SavvyCard’s RE-Target digital advertising solution, we’ve reduced the workload on MLSs and Associations, while also reducing their costs and regulatory risk.”
The Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) recently chose Ketch to support their global privacy and compliance needs. HAR’s decision reflects the organization’s proactive approach to meeting evolving privacy regulations while ensuring data is managed responsibly and securely, setting a new standard for how real estate associations approach data privacy and permissioning.
“Ketch is thrilled to partner with SavvyCard to bring our industry-leading permissioning, privacy, and consent software to the dynamic real estate market,” said Xavier Zang, Ketch COO and CRO. “Residential real estate presents unique challenges with its complex stakeholder relationships and digital demands. Ketch enables real estate organizations to unlock the value of their unique data, navigate advertising complexities, and deliver high-quality, relevant advertising that aligns with consumer needs–at the moments that matter most.”
++++++++++++++++
About SavvyCard®
SavvyCard is a sales, marketing and advertising technology company that services the residential real estate marketplace, with a focus on aligning the needs and providing value to industry stakeholders including Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® associations, brokerages, agents, home buyers and sellers, and the businesses that service them. SavvyCard's RE-Target Agent Direct advertising program, an ad network integrated with MLS dashboards, currently services over 60 markets throughout the US, delivering over 120 million highly-targeted impressions to over 475,000 active real estate agents. For more information, visit RE-Target.us or SavvyCard.com.
About Ketch
Ketch is redefining responsible data use for the AI era. The Ketch Data Permissioning Platform is the new layer of business technology that helps brands collect, control, and activate permissioned, privacy-safe data across every device, system, and third-party app. Brands around the world use Ketch to simplify privacy and consent operations, increase revenue from advertising, data, and AI initiatives, and build trust with customers and partners. Learn more at ketch.com.
David Etheredge
SavvyCard
+1 727-502-6012
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.