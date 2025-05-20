Dr. Anita Mandal's Facial Rejuvenation Expertise Expands with GetHairMD Hair Restoration Services in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach's premier facial plastic surgeon now offering GetHairMD advanced hair restoration with no downtime as part of holistic aesthetic approach.

Partnering with GetHairMD allows me to offer my patients science-based, customized non-invasive solutions for hair restoration...” — Dr. Anita Mandal

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mandal Plastic Surgery, led by renowned double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Anita Mandal, announces a strategic partnership with GetHairMD™ to bring advanced non-surgical hair restoration solutions to patients in Palm Beach Gardens, the greater West Palm Beach Area and Palm Beach County.Dr. Mandal, with over 20 years of experience exclusively focused on the scalp, face and neck, is now providing patients access to the complete suite of GetHairMD's non-surgical, minimal-non-invasive hair restoration treatments. These services complement her existing portfolio of specialized facial rejuvenation procedures, by offering patients healthy, natural-looking hair."Having a healthy and full head of hair that, unlike hair extensions, looks like your own natural hair is an integral part of a person's appearance and self-confidence. If you have a full facelift without addressing the age-related changes of the scalp hair, the stark contrast can make you look unbalanced and unnatural. As a facial plastic surgeon, I recognize the importance of how the hair frames the face and contributes to overall facial harmony," states Dr. Mandal. "Partnering with GetHairMD allows me to offer my patients science-based, customized non-invasive solutions for hair restoration that align with my philosophy of achieving overall facial balance and natural-looking results with minimal downtime. I selected GetHairMD because their multi-modality approach and commitment to personalized treatment plans mirror my own practice principles."Patients at Mandal Plastic Surgery will now benefit from GetHairMD's comprehensive approach to hair restoration, including:• The clinical hair growth laser to stimulate and regrow hair follicles• Customized treatment plans based on a unique genetic DNA cheek swab test to identify the genetic factors contributing to your specific hair loss pattern• Non-surgical, non-invasive solutions with no downtime• HairMetrix, an AI-powered hair analysis tool that precisely measures hair density, thickness, and growth patterns and also allows us to actually monitor your progress by measuring the improvements seen with treatment.• Non-invasive, painless micro-current therapy that delivers a specialized hair growth serums directly to the hair follicle• Our 3-tiered treatment program combining various treatments for optimal results allows you to choose which tier(s) you prefer to start with that matches your budget"Dr. Mandal's exceptional reputation as a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with a focus on natural results makes her an ideal partner," says John Carullo, President of GetHairMD. "Her expertise in facial aesthetics, combined with our specialized hair restoration solutions, offers patients in Palm Beach County a truly comprehensive approach to looking and feeling their best."Now part of the GetHairMD network, Mandal Plastic Surgery brings advanced hair restoration solutions to patients in Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, and much of Palm Beach County. This affiliation supports Dr. Mandal’s commitment to offering consistent, high-quality care and positions her practice as a trusted destination for hair restoration in the region."Many of my patients have expressed concerns about hair thinning and loss, but aren’t aware that effective non-surgical options exist," explains Dr. Mandal. "Now I can address these concerns directly, using the same personalized approach I apply to all my other facial rejuvenation procedures."Dr. Anita Mandal is a double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon, part of a small yet elite group of plastic surgeons who specialize in the head, face and neck and has over two decades of experience. Renowned for delivering exceptionally natural results through the latest, most innovative and least invasive techniques, Dr. Mandal combines her artistic vision with technical precision in her boutique practice that offers a more personalized approach. As an international educator and forward-looking visionary, she has introduced numerous innovative procedures well before her peers.Dr. Mandal has lectured worldwide on advanced techniques in minimal invasive facial rejuvenation and facial contouring and has been recognized as a Master Injector. Her concierge-level practice in Palm Beach Gardens along with her specialized expertise attract patients from all over Palm Beach County, across Florida and, all over the United States, as well as internationally.About Mandal Plastic SurgeryMandal Plastic Surgery offers a state-of-the-art facility encompassing Dr. Mandal’s private offices as well as two surgical suites overlooking the beautiful Soverel Harbour Marina in Palm Beach Gardens. The practice specializes in facial plastic surgery and minimal invasive procedures focusing on facial augmentation, contouring, and pan-facial rejuvenation. The practice emphasizes a customized personalized treatment approach along with plans and a concierge experience for each patient.For more information about Mandal Plastic Surgery, please visit their website at www.mandalplasticsurgery.com About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 50 locations nationally.GetHairMD's mission is to partner with leading physicians nationwide to bring personalized, non-invasive hair restoration solutions to patients experiencing hair loss.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.