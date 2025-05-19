Branson Introduces Rally Point Branson Veteran Focused Event

BRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB, in partnership with the City of Branson, proudly announces the inaugural Rally Point Branson, a powerful new event dedicated to honoring America’s Veterans and their families. Taking place Memorial Day Weekend, May 23–26, 2025, Rally Point Branson will offer a patriotic, entertaining, and heartfelt experience designed especially for those who have served.Proudly self-proclaimed as the “most patriotic destination in America,” Branson continues its deep-rooted tradition of recognizing and celebrating military service. Rally Point Branson will feature a weekend of special events, including live entertainment, military tributes, family-friendly activities, and exclusive Veteran gatherings throughout the city.Mayor Larry Milton shared, “Rally Point Branson was created out of a need and desire to invite as many Veterans and active-duty military members with their family to come and be celebrated in Branson. We love every chance to celebrate those who have and are serving our country in one of the most fun places in America, Branson, MO.”Highlights of Rally Point Branson will include:• Patriotic Opening Ceremony with vendors, live entertainment, and a patriotic drone show• Alabama in concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, discounted specifically for Veterans and their families• Discounts and special offers across Branson’s shows, attractions, and restaurants for Veterans and active-duty service members• Networking opportunities at the Branson Chamber of Commerce with local business partners and fellow Veterans.By creating a space where memories can be made and sacrifices honored, Rally Point Branson sets the tone for a meaningful and memorable Memorial Day weekend.For full event details and information on travel packages for Veterans and their families, visit https://rallypointbranson.com/ The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB remains devoted to showcasing Branson as a premier destination—especially for the military community. Learn more at www.explorebranson.com

