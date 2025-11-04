OneRoyal Upgrades with Acuity Trading’s AI-Powered Signals and Dynamic Email Tools

UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Trading is proud to announce the integration of its advanced AI-powered trading signals and Dynamic Email solutions with OneRoyal, a multi-licensed broker with over 20 years of trusted service. This partnership will strengthen OneRoyal’s offering for traders bringing next-generation data-driven decision-making tools to these dynamic markets.With this latest upgrade, OneRoyal’s traders now have access to Acuity’s fully automated AI trade signals, which draw on real-time market sentiment, volatility, and historical data. The result is a powerful set of tools that provide data-driven insights to support traders’ decision-making across FX, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, and more than 1,000 US stocks.OneRoyal’s traders can also take advantage of Acuity’s Dynamic Email integration, tailored daily insights delivered straight to their inbox, offering clarity and information in fast-moving markets.Dominic Poynter, Chief Commercial Officer at OneRoyal:“Partnering with Acuity Trading bringing AI-powered trading signals to our traders has been a pivotal and game-changing step for us. We’re proud to be at the forefront of financial innovation, providing our clients with the most sophisticated AI tools available. Combining with our multi-licensed, no-regulatory-issues track record, this partnership ensures that traders invest with confidence and intelligence.”Acuity’s AI-powered signals build on its flagship AnalysisIQ product, blending traditional technical analysis with advanced NLP and sentiment analysis. This comprehensive approach offers traders coverage of over 2,000 high-liquidity assets, including major global indices and a growing range of cryptocurrencies.Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, added:“At Acuity, we’re driven by a mission to empower traders with sharper investment data and smarter decision-making tools. We’re excited to see OneRoyal’s traders harnessing the power of our AI signals and dynamic email content, helping traders make informed decisions in competitive markets.”As OneRoyal also launches a new website to further enhance the trading experience, this integration marks a significant milestone for both companies—one that promises to reshape the trading landscape.ENDSNotes to editors:Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. Trading involves risks, and individuals should conduct thorough research and seek professional guidance before making any trading decisions.Material posted here is solely for information purposes and reliance on this may lead to losses. Past performances are not a reliable indicator of future results. Please read our full disclaimer. About OneRoyalOneRoyal is a globally licensed financial broker offering a wide range of trading products, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. With a focus on transparency, security, and speed, OneRoyal delivers a top-tier trading experience through advanced platforms and customer-centric approaches.For more information, visit www.oneroyal.com or contact: Dominic PoynterEmail: dpoynter@oneroyal.comAbout AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us

