Intellian’s v100NX and v240MT 2 Achieve Type Approval for Eutelsat’s KONNECT VHTS Service

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellian Technologies Inc., a leading global provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, announced today that Intellian’s v100NX and v240MT 2 antennas have successfully obtained Type Approval for operation on Eutelsat’s high-performance KONNECT VHTS service.KONNECT VHTS (Very High Throughput Satellite) provides Geostationary (GEO) connectivity to Eutelsat customers throughout Europe. With Ka-band capacity of 500 Gbps, KONNECT VHTS has the most powerful on-board digital processor ever put in orbit, offering capacity allocation flexibility, optimal spectrum use, and progressive ground network deployment.The Type Approval of Intellian’s v100NX and v240MT 2 firmly expands KONNECT VHTS services to maritime markets, including merchant shipping, oil and gas, cruise, ferry, and yachting. The approval of the v240MT 2 marks a historic achievement, making it the first maritime 2.4m Tri-Band terminal approved on KONNECT VHTS.Enabled by Intellian’s Intelligent Mediator 8 (IM8), the v240MT 2, provides fully automated switching between Ka- and Ku-band frequencies, enabling seamless roaming between KONNECT VHTS and other Eutelsat satellite services, offering ship operators truly multi-band, multi-orbit hybrid connectivity.“Our collaboration with Eutelsat to certify these market-leading solutions marks another significant advancement in our strategic partnership with Eutelsat,” said Ben Swallow, Chief Commercial Officer, Intellian Technologies. “The addition of the v100NX and v240MT 2 to Eutelsat’s GEO user terminal portfolio of Intellian products, joins our OW Parabolic and Flat Panel Series of products for Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO network. Our OneWeb portfolio is the biggest from a single manufacturer and offers an unmatched level of flexibility and performance for customers requiring very dependable business-critical connectivity in highly demanding environments.”Thierry Polycarpe, Vice President for Global Maritime at Eutelsat added “We’re delighted to expand our KONNECT VHTS offering with the Type Approval of Intellian’s v100NX and v240MT 2 antennas – bringing greater choice and flexibility to our maritime customers. Intellian’s cutting-edge NX and 2.4m Series solutions strengthen our ability to deliver high-performance GEO connectivity to a broader range of vessels, from cruise ships to ferries, ensuring customers stay connected at sea.The Type Approval of the v100NX and v240MT 2 strengthens Intellian’s position as a leader in next-generation satellite communications, providing high-speed, reliable connectivity for the maritime industry.For more information, please visit www.intelliantech.com About Intellian Technologies, Inc.Intellian Technologies Inc. (KOSDAQ: 189300) is a global leader in satellite connectivity solutions, enabling reliable communications across land, sea, air, and space. Since its founding in 2004, Intellian has delivered end-to-end systems tailored to the evolving needs of the Mobility, Energy, Defense, Government, and Enterprise sectors.Driven by customer insight and emerging market demands, Intellian develops advanced technologies that support mission-critical operations and open new market opportunities. Its product portfolio includes flat panel and parabolic terminals, integrated gateways, and platform-level solutions designed for both commercial and defense applications - all with a focus on multi-orbit compatibility and next-generation satellite networks. Through continuous investment in R&D and global field operations, Intellian empowers organizations worldwide to stay agile, informed, and connected.For more information, please visit: www.intelliantech.com Knights Media & Public Relations [#knightsmpr] should you require further information or would like to speak to Intellian in relation to this release, email: IntellianComms@knightsmpr.comFollow us @knights_mpr. Discover what we do at www.knightsmpr.com

