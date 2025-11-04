Hypershell X Series Receives SGS Premium Performance Mark 

An SGS Premium Performance Mark was awarded to Hypershell for its Hypershell X Series, the world's first outdoor powered exoskeleton Toby Knisely, spokesperson for Hypershell, with Yassine Echchaia of SGS Test data showed that the Hypershell Outdoor Power Exoskeleton effectively reduces energy expenditure and physical strain

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has broken new ground with the award of its first SGS Premium Performance Mark for an outdoor powered exoskeleton.The certification was awarded to Hypershell for its Hypershell X Series, the world's first outdoor powered exoskeleton integrating robotics, ergonomics and an AI-powered assistance system. The SGS Premium Performance Mark verifies that the product:* Increases athletic performance* Reduces muscle load* Decreases average oxygen consumption by up to 39.2%* Decreases average heart rate by up to 42.7%To provide crucial reference standards for the future standardization of outdoor exoskeletons in the emerging consumer electronics sector, SGS established a robust testing specification and evaluation system in collaboration with the China National Institute of Standardization.The award marks the expansion of SGS’s services into the fast-growing category of wearable exoskeleton robotics – a sector which until now lacked unified, scientific standards for evaluating product performance through a third-party testing institution.Toby Knisely, spokesperson for Hypershell, said: “Gaining the SGS Premium Performance Mark feels like a big step forward for us and for the industry, demonstrating the Hypershell X Series’ excellent performance in enhancing athletic performance and providing effort-saving assistance. SGS’s rigorous product evaluation gives users confidence that what we claim is what they get.”Toby Knisely, spokesperson for Hypershell, with Yassine Echchaia of SGSWorking together with Hypershell’s engineers, SGS’s technical team developed comprehensive, science-backed performance testing to simulate uphill climbing and cycling scenarios in users wearing the product. Changes in key physiological parameters such as oxygen consumption, metabolic rate and maximum heart rate were systematically evaluated.Test data showed that the Hypershell Outdoor Power Exoskeleton effectively reduces energy expenditure and physical strain during user movement, delivering significant labor-saving, power-boosting and performance-enhancing capabilities.* Uphill climbing: oxygen consumption dropped 20.47%, heart rate fell 21.6%* Cycling: oxygen consumption dropped 39.2%, heart rate fell 42.68%Yassine Echchaia, Technical Project Manager, SGS said: "Congratulations to Hypershell for achieving the SGS Premium Performance Mark which demonstrates how its products are meeting high international standards for performance and user experience.“Our thanks to Hypershell for its commitment to transparency and high standards which has helped set a benchmark for the entire industry and further helps build trust in this exciting new area of consumer electronics."SGS Performance Mark Product CertificationThe SGS mark is product specific and employs a combination of document examination and reviews, performance testing and claims verification to:* Validate selling points* Verify and support disclaimers* Help customers to choose the right model for their needsProducts verified/certified under this scheme qualify to display the SGS Performance Mark which can be used on the product and in promotional materials and advertising to show end-users that performance has been verified and certified by experts.Find out more about SGS Performance Product Certification Mark About HypershelFounded in 2021, Hypershell is a wearable robotics company focused on expanding human mobility. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified performance and more than 15,000 units sold worldwide, Hypershell enhances — not replaces — human ability, shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

