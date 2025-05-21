DRIVEROO ADDS INTEGRATION TO AZUGA, A BRIDGESTONE COMPANY

Driveroo Delivers Enhanced Inspection Compliance and Maintenance For Azuga Customers

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driveroo , powered by ROO.AI , announced today the availability of integrations between the Driveroo inspection platform and Azuga fleet tracking and management telematics devices. This integration will enable data from Azuga to be utilized by Driveroo in maintaining automated asset histories to simplify audits, and by Driveroo Smart Automations and Bots to help guide operators and maintenance teams to improve productivity and ensure equipment uptime. Additionally, data from Azuga telematics can be leveraged on the spot in Driveroo inspections and alerts to improve inspection accuracy and efficiency.“Driveroo is optimized to boost inspection accuracy and compliance, while also enabling faster onboarding of equipment operators and ensuring regular maintenance and rapid response to issues,” said Leo Sigal, CEO and Founder of Driveroo. “With the integration to Azuga, Driveroo AI Agents, Smart Automations and Bots can incorporate telematics data to further improve equipment safety and reliability.”Driveroo integrated with Azuga can provide benefits across a variety of industries where vehicle and equipment safety and maintenance are critical to operations. The Driveroo platform is easy to use and implement, and runs on any standard mobile device that supports an Android or IOS operating system.AboutDriveroo, powered by ROO.AI, is the easiest to use equipment inspection management solution for guiding operators, using their mobile devices, to save time and increase accuracy with equipment inspections, maintenance and safety work processes. And Driveroo enables companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets to quickly and affordably streamline operations, improve equipment availability and cut operating costs. Driveroo’s unique visual workflows are a next generation breakthrough from the paper, and paper-like digital forms, that currently slow down operators and lead to inefficiencies. Driveroo is in use with hundreds of companies across several continents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.