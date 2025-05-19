Hartzell Propeller’s Tanis Preheat System Approved for Twin-Engine TECNAM Traveller Aircraft
These newest Hartzell Propeller STCs for our Tanis brand preheat systems expand product coverage for the twin-engine TECNAM Traveller fleet.”PIQUA, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller, a Signia Aerospace Company and a global leader in advanced propeller design and manufacturing, has been awarded STC approval for its Tanis Preheat System for TECNAM Traveller airplanes. Approvals cover the United States and the European Union.
— Jon Stoy, Hartzell Propeller Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Details for each TECNAM STC approval are contained in the links below:
TA3370-1 – Fixed Wing Preheat System - 115 Volt (USA centric)
TA3370-2 - Fixed Wing Preheat System - 230 Volt (EU centric)
“These newest Hartzell Propeller STCs for our Tanis brand preheat systems expand product coverage for the twin-engine TECNAM Traveller fleet,” said Jon Stoy, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The Tanis product line provides protection and reliability for engine, avionics and batteries while increasing safety and the ability to fly year-round,” he added.
The key benefits of Tanis aircraft preheat include:
Maintain temperature of 60°F (16°C) above ambient, without the need for a thermostat
Reduce internal engine corrosion and rust
Reduce wear and tear during cold weather start-ups
Minimize start and run-up times
Increase ramp and taxi safety
Boost year-round aircraft utility
Compatible with all engine monitors
Guidance on when to preheat:
Refer to airframe and engine manufacturer instructions and
guidance for cold weather operation
Recommend continuous use when ambient temperatures drop below 50°F (10°C)
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.
About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.
