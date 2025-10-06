IADA Releases Current Market Portrait & Forecast
IADA-Accredited Dealers can give stakeholders a more detailed and nuanced snapshot of the details needed to make well-informed buying and selling decisions across a complex global landscape.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has released its comprehensive Current Market Portrait & Forecast, offering a detailed assessment of global business aircraft conditions as of September 2025 and a forward-looking view through September 2026.
The report reflects a healthier, more orderly preowned market than the post-pandemic spike, with normalized inventory levels, rationalized pricing, and demand underpinned by resilient corporate travel and wealth creation in North America, the Middle East, and parts of Asia. Large-cabin jets are regaining momentum, with Jetcraft’s five-year outlook projecting more than 11,200 preowned transactions totaling nearly $74 billion. On the new aircraft side, robust OEM orderbooks continue to shape the preowned sector, even as supply-chain and labor constraints moderate delivery tempo.
Policy developments have also reshaped the landscape in 2025. The reinstated and permanent 100% bonus depreciation in the U.S. is accelerating demand for both new and preowned aircraft, particularly heading into year-end. Meanwhile, the late-July U.S.–EU agreement preserved tariff-free flows for aircraft, engines, and parts, ensuring stability across trans-Atlantic markets.
The report provides regional snapshots across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South America, detailing the effects of tariffs, financing trends, supply-chain friction, and MRO capacity. Insights highlight how financing remains a durable part of the transaction mix as rates plateau, how ready now aircraft with up-to-date inspections and connectivity continue to command premium attention, and how regional policy shifts, such as the U.K.’s SAF mandate or tariff exemptions that shield Embraer in Brazil, directly influence local market dynamics.
“The 2025 market is both disciplined and resilient,” said Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA. “Buyers and sellers are operating in a more balanced environment, but timing, asset readiness, and proactive planning remain decisive factors. IADA-Accredited Dealers can give stakeholders a more detailed and nuanced snapshot of the details needed to make well-informed buying and selling decisions across a complex global landscape.”
The Current Market Portrait & Forecast is available to the public through IADA’s website (https://aircraftexchange.com/market-report) and will be available at IADA’s booth at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) 2025, scheduled for October 14–16, 2025, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall in Las Vegas, Nev. It is based on insights from IADA-Accredited dealers worldwide, as well as industry sources including NBAA, GAMA, IBAC, IADA, Jetcraft, and Global Jet Capital.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
