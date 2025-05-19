MD Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Multiple Car Rallies In Prince George’s County – Arrests Made, Stolen Vehicle Recovered

May 19, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Multiple large-scale illegal car rallies were dismantled and a stolen vehicle was recovered by the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and partner law enforcement agencies yesterday in Prince George’s County.

The coordinated enforcement efforts focused on public roads, industrial zones and parking lots throughout Prince George’s County. The dismantling operation started at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, and included three large-scale illegal exhibition driving events. High visibility enforcement and patrols were conducted throughout the region preventing crowds of up to 300 participants at each location from engaging in exhibition driving, disorderly behavior and roadway shutdowns. The Task Force responded to the following locations:

6101 Van Dusen Road in Laurel

13201 Mid Atlantic Boulevard in Laurel

15887 Commerce Court in Upper Marlboro

Maryland State Police arrested and charged Kendyll Johwan Grace, 24, of Bowie with theft of a motor vehicle/unlawful taking and possession of a stolen vehicle over $25,000. Police believe the vehicle was stolen from a Baltimore County car dealership. Grace also had two outstanding warrants on unrelated driving offenses. Grace was processed at the College Park Barrack and transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

Police conducted several other traffic stops resulting in citations and warnings to include the arrest of Pierre Charles Lee, 36, of Washington, DC, wanted on an active warrant for first-degree burglary. A 17-year-old was charged for operating an unregistered vehicle during a separate traffic stop.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov